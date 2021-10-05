Landmark Credit Union Adds Second Waukesha, Wisconsin Branch

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union has opened its second location in Waukesha. Located in the Fox Run Shopping Center at 2309 Fox Run Blvd., the new branch is the first to showcase the credit union's new lobby design which features a self-service kiosk, education center and other amenities that will help members quickly access services.

Landmark Credit Union celebrates the opening of its new Waukesha branch location by presenting the Hope Center with a $1,000 donation. Pictured from left to right are Justin Bethia, Caylee Perez, Jen Jackson, and Alexis Traxler from Landmark Credit Union, and Rebecca Arnold, Alden Luzi, and Ralph Zick from Hope Center.

"Our new Fox Run branch provides an open and welcoming experience for our members," explains Brian Melter, Chief Experience Officer for Landmark Credit Union. "Members will be greeted and directed to their preferred method for meeting their needs. This includes a new welcome kiosk with in-lobby ATM for self-serve, an education center highlighting relevant items to assist with common tasks, and proper direction to tellers or other associates as needed. This model allows our members to enjoy the personal service they expect from their trusted financial partner while also taking full advantage of the latest technologies and capabilities to quickly meet their individual needs."

To celebrate the addition of the new Waukesha branch location, Landmark donated $1,000 to the Hope Center. The Hope Center works to reduce the risks of poverty by helping people in Waukesha County meet basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing through services, partnerships and community collaboration.



As Wisconsin's largest credit union, Landmark has over $5.6 billion in assets and more than 830 employees, who serve over 370,000 members at 35 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin. Visit landmarkcu.com to learn more.

