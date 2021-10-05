Verifique™ launches as the fastest and most accurate at-home drug testing kit on the global market

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriteque USA Inc., maker of the world's leading presumptive testing kits for narcotics and explosives used by law enforcement and government agencies, SwabTek™, launched their first consumer brand Verifique™ this week. While SwabTek tests have long been distributed through parent groups, community health groups, and drug prevention coalitions across the United States, the launch of Verifique marks the first time consumers can buy the products directly. On a mission to keep families and communities safe, Verifique is committed to creating products that are easy-to-use, and provide detection for cannabis and fentanyl, with rapid results in under 30 seconds.

Verifique is the fastest and most accurate at-home drug testing kit on the global market, providing results in under 30 seconds. Consumers can select from a cannabis test kit and a fentanyl test kit, both of which provide detection in vape pens, edibles, pills and powders. Unlike some at-home testing kits, Verifique's cannabis test kit can detect the presence of cannabis in a vape pen. The rapid emergence of youth vaping cannabis has completely changed the landscape of adolescent substance use in North America and has become one of the most pressing public health issues of our time. While nicotine remains the most common substance encountered in vaping devices, cannabis vaping is now reported by one-third of youth who vape according to the 2019 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey. Verifique's at-home test kit was created in an effort to make it easier for parents, teachers and community leaders to address the cannabis vaping crisis.

Another of Verifique's test kits also provides the ability to test for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is about 50 times more potent than heroin. Increasingly, fentanyl is being added to the illegal versions of lower potency opioids to increase the potency and addictive nature of the products. However, users unknowingly consuming fentanyl are much more likely to overdose on the substance. According to the World Health Organization, 30% of drug deaths worldwide are due to opioid overdose. The ability to test for the presence of fentanyl in other substances can drastically reduce the likelihood of an overdose death.

Verifique's quick, easy and discrete tests utilize a dry reagent technology that makes them safe and convenient to use anywhere. With both the cannabis test kit and the fentanyl test kit, a dry card and pen delivery of the test allow users to safely collect and conduct analysis on any sample suspected of containing cannabis or fentanyl.

The easy-to-use narcotic detection kits are now available via their website.

For more information on Verifique visit the website www.verifique.net and follow the brand on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for updates.

