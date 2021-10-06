Avient To Hold Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

CLEVELAND, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), a leading provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, intends to release its third quarter 2021 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The company will then host a webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
The webcast can be viewed live at avient.com/investors, or by clicking here: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yrq7mgm9. To participate in the audio-only portion of the call, dial 1-844-835-7433 (domestic) or 1-914-495-8589 (international) and provide conference ID number 7899765. There will be a question and answer session following the company's presentation and prepared remarks.
A recording of the webcast and the slide presentation will be available at avient.com/investors. In addition, a recording of the audio will be available for one week, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021. To access, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and provide conference ID number 7899765.
About Avient
Avient Corporation (NYSE: AVNT), with expected 2021 revenues of $4.6 to $4.7 billion, provides specialized and sustainable material solutions that transform customer challenges into opportunities, bringing new products to life for a better world. Examples include:
- Unique technologies that improve the recyclability of products and enable recycled content to be incorporated, thus advancing a more circular economy
- Light-weighting solutions that replace heavier traditional materials like metal, glass and wood, which can improve fuel efficiency in all modes of transportation and reduce carbon footprint
- Sustainable infrastructure solutions that increase energy efficiency, renewable energy, natural resource conservation and fiber optic / 5G network accessibility
Avient employs approximately 8,400 associates and is certified ACC Responsible Care®, a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and certified Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit www.avient.com.
To access Avient's news library online, please visit www.avient.com/news
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Avient Corporation