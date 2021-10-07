Brave Care, The Leader in Technology-Powered Pediatric Clinics, Raises $25M in Series B Investment led by Mednax, Inc.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Care, the first pediatric healthcare and technology platform dedicated to improving primary and urgent care for children, today announced it has raised $25M. The round was led by Mednax, Inc. NYSE: MD, whose Chief Development Officer, Dr. Jim Swift, also has been added to Brave Care's Board of Directors.

Brave Care Clinic

We created Brave Care from the experience that every parent needs a trusted partner in their child's medical team

Brave Care, a Y Combinator graduate, has been committed to pediatric clinical care advancement since 2018, utilizing their modern technology and powerful data platform to create timely care for both pediatric patients and parents. Over 21 million single parents a year face the worry of a sick child with little to no pediatric medical care options outside of the emergency room, often 10 times the cost of visiting a Brave Care clinic. Brave Care clinics are open 12 hours a day, with remote care available 24/7 through their nurse line and Brave Care Parent Mobile App , helping busy parents find relief for their children around the clock. With 37% of U.S. children ages 17 and under suffering from at least one health condition, and one in four kids seen at an urgent care in 2019, Brave Care has built the best pediatric care platform for both urgent care and regular visits, improving a child's health without harming their family's financial health.

"With this exciting investment, Brave Care is now even better positioned to open more pediatric facilities around the country, elevating care experiences and dramatically increasing the chance that every kid reaches their full potential," said Darius Monsef, CEO of Brave Care. "We created Brave Care from the experience that every parent needs a trusted partner in their child's medical team, and that every child deserves access to excellent care regardless of their family's financial position. Sharing this intention in partnership with Mednax, we foresee this as a clear opportunity to open over 100 new clinics in the next few years."

"We're excited to move forward with our partnership with Brave Care," said Mark S. Ordan, Chief Executive Officer of Mednax. "I was thrilled when I visited Brave Care clinics this past summer. We believe that Brave's team, proprietary technology and comprehensive suite of services and operating systems will help enable us to provide an amazing continuum of patient-first care and a one-of-a-kind patient and family experience. This is another major step to solidify our focus as the leader in women's and children's specialty services."

Brave Care and Pediatrix remain committed to delivering exceptional pediatric care with groundbreaking technology driven by data, science and research. Being both a children's healthcare company with pediatric experts delivering exceptional care, as well as a technology company run by empathetic people who love kids, this important announcement will better the lives of pediatric patients and their parents.

About Brave Care

Brave Care is the modern pediatric primary and urgent care medical platform dedicated to improving healthcare for kids. Founded in 2019, Brave Care boasts an NPS score of 92, over 400 five-star reviews on Google while delivering high quality care to more than 17,000 patients, and earning "Inc.'s Best Places to Work" award two years in a row. Rooted in groundbreaking technology, thoughtfully designed clinics, and its emphasis on empowering kids, Brave Care's mission is to provide impactful pediatric care that's fueled by empathy, research and trust. It currently operates three brick-and-mortar clinics in Portland, OR and Fayetteville, NC, with more clinics opening soon in Austin, TX and Portland, OR, with 24/7 medical advice via their Nurse Line and Brave Care Parent Mobile App. Brave Care is led by founders Dr. Corey Fish, Darius Monsef, Maryam Taheri and Asa Miller. It has backing of $43M from mission-aligned investors including Mednax, Y Combinator, City Light Capital, Gaingels, AV8, Interplay, Founder's Co-op, Refactor, Collaborative Fund, Indicator, Fifty Years and Greycroft. For more information, visit: www.bravecare.com .

About Mednax

Mednax, Inc. is a national medical group of the nation's leading providers in physician services. Physicians and advanced practitioners practicing as part of Mednax's Pediatrix and Obstetrix Medical Groups are reshaping the delivery of care within their specialties and subspecialties, using evidence-based tools, continuous quality initiatives, clinical research and telehealth programs to enhance patient outcomes and provide high-quality, cost-effective care. The Company was founded in 1979, and today, through its affiliated professional entities, Mednax provides services through a network of more than 2,300 physicians in 39 states and Puerto Rico. Additional information is available at www.mednax.com .

