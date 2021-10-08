Schwazze Announces Participation at Benzinga, New York and MJBizCon, Las Vegas - October 2021

The Most Anticipated Events of the Cannabis Business Year AMA – Reddit – October 21

DENVER, CO, Oct 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Schwazze, (OTCQX:SHWZ) ("Schwazze" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it will attend the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York City on October 14th - 15th and MJBizCon 2021 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 20th - 22nd.

Benzinga – New York

Justin Dye, CEO & Chairman, and Nancy Huber, CFO, will be hosting 1x1 investor meetings at the Benzinga Conference on October 14th and 15th. Justin will present on October 14th, 2021 at the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website after the event. Accredited investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with the Schwazze executive team please contact investor relations at ir@schwazze.com.

MJBizCon – Las Vegas

Justin and Nancy will also host private investor meeting at the MJBizCon Conference from October 20th - 21st. Accredited investors interested in scheduling a 1x1 meeting with the Schwazze executive team please contact investor relations at ir@schwazze.com.

Success Nutrients and the Three-a-Light team, subsidiaries of Medicine Man Technologies dba Schwazze, will host a booth at MJBizCon Oct 20th - Oct 22nd. Come visit the team at booth #C1357 to chat about building a successful cultivation with the Three-a-light program and Success Nutrients.

Ask Me Anything – Reddit

Live from the MJBizCon tradeshow floor, on October 21st at 10:00 AM PT, Justin Dye will host an AMA – "Ask Me Anything" event on the subreddit thread r/weedstocks to engage with investors and answer topical questions, please submit your questions in advance to ensure verification from Reddit.

Investor Social Media

Schwazze is pleased to announce that it will be showcasing investor materials on new Schwazze social handles. Please ensure that you follow us for all investor updates at the following handles:

Twitter https://twitter.com/Schwazze_2021?t=QjTeeh5kE17EJR9U2xvwrg&s=09

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SchwazzeInvestors/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Schwazze_Investors/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/schwazze-investors

Schwazze Featured on BTV – CEO Clips

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in North America. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, BNN Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com. Watch CEO, Justin Dye, on CEO Clips, speak about Schwazze building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e89rI8qna4k If you cannot view the video above, please visit: https://b-tv.com/schwazze-from-seed-to-sale-btv-investing-news/

About Schwazze

Schwazze (OTCQX: SHWZ) is building the premier vertically integrated cannabis company in Colorado and plans to take its operating system to other states where it can develop a differentiated leadership position. Schwazze is the parent company of a portfolio of leading cannabis businesses and brands spanning seed to sale. The Company is committed to unlocking the full potential of the cannabis plant to improve the human condition. Schwazze is anchored by a high-performance culture that combines customer-centric thinking and data science to test, measure, and drive decisions and outcomes. The Company's leadership team has deep expertise in retailing, wholesaling, and building consumer brands at Fortune 500 companies as well as in the cannabis sector. Schwazze is passionate about making a difference in our communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and doing our part to incorporate climate-conscious best practices. Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. was Schwazze's former operating trade name. The corporate entity continues to be named Medicine Man Technologies, Inc.

Schwazze derives its name from the pruning technique of a cannabis plant to enhance plant structure and promote healthy growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "plan," "will," "may,", "predicts," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified. Consequently, actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our products and product candidates on a commercial scale on our own or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our products and product candidates; (vi) our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy in Colorado and outside the state, (vii) our ability to consummate the acquisition described in this press release or to identify and consummate future acquisitions that meet our criteria, (viii) our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize synergies therefrom, (ix) the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, * the timing and extent of governmental stimulus programs, and (xi) the uncertainty in the application of federal, state and local laws to our business, and any changes in such laws. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

