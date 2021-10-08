SS&C to Release Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of financial services and healthcare software and software-enabled services, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the close of the market on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The earnings conference call, scheduled for Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, will discuss third quarter 2021 results.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Details of the release are as follows:

News Release: To be released on October 28, 2021. The release will be available over PR Newswire and from SS&C's website at www.ssctech.com. To receive the press release via email immediately after wire distribution, visit investor.ssctech.com and click on Email Alerts.

Earnings Call: Dial (888) 210-4650 (USA and Canada) or (646) 960-0327 (International), and request the "SS&C Technologies Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call"; conference ID #4673675.

Audio Replay: A replay of the earnings call can be heard after 8:00 p.m. on October 28, 2021, until midnight on November 4, 2021. The dial-in number is (800) 770-2030 (USA and Canada) or (647) 362-9199 (International); access code #4673675. The call will also be available for replay on SS&C's website after October 28, 2021; access: http://investor.ssctech.com/results.cfm

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SS&C