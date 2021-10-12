Ascendia Once Again Ranked on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Ascendia Pharmaceuticals rose 3,239 positions on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Ascendia is a leading pharmaceutical contract formulation development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). It has achieved 333% growth over the past three years, ranking it 1,422 overall in the Inc 5000 rankings. Ascendia was also the 32nd-ranked company in New Jersey and was 130th in the healthcare segment.

"Our ascension up the Inc. 5000 rankings shows the commitment Ascendia has to helping its customers overcome the challenges associated with developing parenteral, oral, and topical dosage forms. Our specialized formulation development and early-stage cGMP manufacturing services for these projects helps make the Insoluble Soluble," said Ascendia founder and CEO Jim Huang, Ph.D.

"We continue to expand our services, such as biologics and the ability to offer fast, flexible, and small-batch size services for first-in-man clinical studies. For example, Ascendia will offer late-stage and commercial cGMP manufacturing in 2022. For these reasons, we are confident that we will continue to meet our growth expectations," concluded Dr. Huang.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical CDMO that provides tailored sterile and non-sterile enabling formulations development along with analytical methods development & validation and cGMP manufacturing for new chemical entities, complex dosage forms, and 505(B)(2) product development, as well as OTCs and nutraceuticals. Ascendia makes the insoluble soluble through a comprehensive suite of pre-formulation, formulation development, cGMP manufacturing, and ICH stability services for parental, oral, and topical dosage forms, using our nano technologies in nanoemulsion, nanoparticles, and amorphous technology platforms. The company built its foundation of success on its customer-centric culture that exudes its BEST philosophy (Brilliant technology, Excellent service, Superior quality, and Trust).

