Early Detection Saved SABRE Co-founder's Life And Validated Ongoing Partnership With Nonprofit

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Education is key to survival when it comes to personal protection as well as breast cancer and Jane Nance, co-founder of SABRE Security Equipment Corporation, believes she is alive today because her tumor was found in stage one by a mammogram. Nance credits the partnership SABRE established in 2007 with National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) as her inspiration to schedule annual screenings, and she is proud that SABRE's donations of over $2 million to date have also helped tens of thousands of women in need.

A portion of the sales of pink SABRE pepper spray products purchased year-round is donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. SABRE is the number one pepper spray brand trusted by police and consumers worldwide, and a leader in the personal safety category.

"SABRE's partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation goes hand in glove. We have a shared philosophy of saving lives that binds us to the cause," says Nance.

In 2020, there was up to a 50 percent drop in breast cancer diagnoses in patients who skipped or delayed care during the COVID pandemic. SABRE recognizes National Mammography Day (October 15) as an opportunity to remind women to seek education and schedule screenings found through the assistance of organizations such as NBCF.

Half of SABRE's workforce is female and product users are largely women, making the NBCF partnership with the world's number-one pepper spray manufacturer and women's health initiatives especially meaningful.

"If you want women to realize that they have to protect their life while out walking around, you also want them to know they need to protect their longevity by having these mammograms," Nance adds.

To support SABRE's funding and awareness campaign in October and throughout the year, the following products can be purchased online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Homedepot.com and in numerous national retailers such as Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Lowe', Bass Pro, Rite Aid, Menards and more.

ABOUT NATIONAL BREAST CANCER FOUNDATION, INC.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 15 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

ABOUT SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE is a family-owned and operated business with more than 45 years of experience in the personal safety space with a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products that they can trust. For more information, please visit www.sabrered.com.

