NOW That's What I Call Music! Presents Today's Top Hits On 'NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80'

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOW That's What I Call Music!, the world's bestselling multiple-artist album series, showcases today's biggest hits across chart-topping numbered volumes and themed releases. NOW's latest numbered volume, NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80, will be released October 29 on CD and digitally.
'NOW 80' features 16 major current hits from today's hottest artists, including Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u," Dua Lipa's "Love Again," Maneskin's "Beggin'," Polo G's "Rapstar," tracks from Doja Cat & The Weeknd, Billie Eillish, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and more. Each numeric NOW release also features "NOW Presents What's Next" bonus tracks, previewing tomorrow's biggest hits; NOW 80 features 5 hot new tracks from Bleu, New Dialogue, Weston Estate, Mills and Ben Barnes.
NOW That's What I Call Music! debuted in the U.S. in 1998, following 15 years of multi-platinum international triumph. The series has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, topping 104 million in the U.S. alone. 68 previous releases in NOW's numeric U.S. series have reached Billboard's Top 10, and 19 volumes have reached Number One.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is a joint venture from Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. NOW and NOW That's What I Call Music! are registered trademarks of Universal Music Group and its affiliates.
NOW That's What I Call Music! is the soundtrack to your life, available everywhere you are.
NOW That's What I Call Music! Vol. 80
1. Olivia Rodrigo
good 4 u
2. Doja Cat & The Weeknd
You Right
3. Dua Lipa
Love Again
4. Shawn Mendes & Tainy
Summer of Love
5. Camila Cabello
Don't Go Yet
6. Wizkid ft. Justin Bieber & Tems
Essence
7. Maroon 5
Lost
8. Maneskin
Beggin'
9. Tate McRae X Khalid
working
10. Post Malone
Motley Crew
11. Polo G
Rapstar
12. Billie Eilish
Happier Than Ever
13. Imagine Dragons
Wrecked
14. Bella Poarch
Build a B*tch
15. Tai Verdes
A-O-K
16. Walker Hayes
Fancy Like
NOW PRESENTS WHAT'S NEXT
17. Bleu
A Crazy Life
18. New Dialogue
Mood Swings
19. Weston Estate
Pears
20. Mills
Hollow
21. Ben Barnes
11:11
