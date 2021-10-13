16 Disabled Founders Selected for 2Gether-International's Inaugural Tech Cohort Accelerator, with Support from Google for Startups

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2Gether-International (2GI), the only startup accelerator in the nation run by and for entrepreneurs with disabilities, announced the 16 startup founders who will be part of a first-of-its-kind tech cohort exclusively focused on advancing opportunities for disabled entrepreneurs. This program was made possible with support from Google for Startups . Concepts Communication and Franklin Advisory were also critical outreach partners ensuring a diverse and high caliber applicant pool.

"Supporting founders with disabilities is essential to the Google for Startups' mission to level the playing field for underrepresented founders as only 4% of companies with diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives include disability as part of these efforts," said Hannah Frankl, Global Product Marketing Manager. "We're proud to work with 2Gether-International to bring Google mentorship, product expertise, and best practices to founders with disabilities. We hope this sponsorship leads to expanded support and programming for founders with disabilities globally and that it helps demonstrate the unique perspective these founders bring to making accessible solutions."

With only 16 spots available and nearly 200 applications, the process was very competitive. The final companies represent nine U.S. states as well as five countries around the world:

"These founders are not only leaders in their own communities and startups, they are also leading the charge in highlighting disability as a source of innovation, strength and creativity" said Diego Mariscal, Founder, CEO & Chief Disabled Officer of 2GI.

The 2GI tech cohort is co-facilitated by Professor Bill Bellows, professor and co-director of the Entrepreneurship Incubator at American University , and Zuby Onwuta, CEO of Think and Zoom . The program kicked off last week just in time for National Disability Awareness Month 2021 . During the program, founders are matched with a certified business coach who will provide guidance as the cohort attend workshops and speaker series, expanding their knowledge of the startup world and learning how to harness their disability as a competitive edge in their business. The program will culminate on Dec 13, 2021with a competition, where entrepreneurs will compete for seed funding. Register for tickets to the pitch event here .

About 2Gether-International (2GI): 2GI provides resources, training, and opportunities tailored to help disabled founders create innovative and thriving businesses. Learn more about 2GI and their accelerators here: https://2gether-international.org/

