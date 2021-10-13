FleetPride Introduces New E-commerce Site, Enhances Customer Experience

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. has introduced its new e-commerce site at www.fleetpride.com to enable customers to confidently research and quickly order parts. Previously, site visitors could only look up product information and were unable to purchase items. Now, there are more than 176,000 products available online for all Class 6-8 vehicles and heavy duty trailers, and the number is growing on a daily basis. Customers are able to conveniently search by part number, cross reference, year/make/model/engine type or VIN number.

"­Whether it is a truck down situation, or re-ordering to stock up on items, FleetPride will relentlessly pursue being the first click for customers in the heavy duty industry by being the most reliable solution," said Darren Taylor, FleetPride senior vice president of marketing and digital. "Now customers can click, talk, chat or visit FleetPride to immediately access the expansive inventory of parts and vast network of stores, service centers and distribution centers to get the exact products and services needed to keep their trucks moving."

The site features "My Fleet," where fleet customers can securely store information on their vehicles to easily find needed parts. Similarly, users can create favorite parts lists for the products they want to save. Customers can find alternative parts and are offered additional parts to help complete the job. Additionally, newly redesigned search and checkout pages highlight critical information like 'exact fit' and real-time availability.

More Inventory, More Delivery Options with Direct Shipping Now Offered

In addition to launching the e-commerce site, FleetPride is enhancing the customer experience by offering direct shipping options to customers from its five distribution centers as well as branches across the U.S. With the help of a comprehensive order management system and transportation management system, the site allows customers to accurately check the availability of real-time local inventory and select how they want to receive the product: through branch pickup, local delivery or direct shipping. Now, even the most obscure product will be easily accessible and delivered when and where the customer needs it.

"As the largest independent aftermarket distributor, our customers expect access to a wide catalog of products; the best way to serve that wide catalog is by giving customers 24/7 access to the industry's largest all-makes heavy duty parts inventory," said Taylor. "Instead of transferring parts into a branch, we have implemented a leading order management system that optimizes the shipment based on the customer's needs and the location of the inventory, giving customers access to a wider catalog faster. This is rapidly changing how customers get their jobs done and the physical flow of goods."

Additionally, all orders and invoices regardless of whether they're placed online or in stores can be conveniently managed through the site. Products ordered online can be returned to any FleetPride location. FleetPride also has live chat and phone support available from its team of heavy duty experts and a help page with useful tips. In fact, beyond chatting with live heavy duty experts, customers can send in pictures right from their mobile devices; this feature gives customers another option to confidently identify and order the right parts.

"Our goal was to build a best-in-class digital solution for the heavy duty industry," said Taylor. "With that in mind, we have invested a lot of time and resources to collect and organize mass amounts of data so our customers can rely upon FleetPride to help them make the best choices for their parts purchases."

FleetPride has hundreds of thousands of parts in its portfolio and the company expects to have every part available for sale online within the next two years. A list of its 55 service centers and extensive service capabilities are also available on the site.

To learn more about FleetPride's new e-commerce solution, visit www.fleetpride.com.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 281 stores, 55 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,700 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

