"Architects Of The Earth" Unite To Accelerate Climate Action A global coalition of over 70,000 landscape architects are leading the fight against climate change.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, over 77 nations are uniting on a single mission to limit planetary warming to 1.5°.

Members of the International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) shared a Climate Action Commitment at their 57th IFLA World Congress this August.

"As landscape architects we can make a tremendous difference to climate change and to climate action through our work so thinking globally but acting locally is critical," says IFLA President, James Hayter.

A committed, international profession

"Landscape architects are very critical in providing solutions for climate change because we stand as a bridge between the natural and built environment," says Sunday Julius Abuje, IFLA Africa.

Through planning, design and management of cities, regions and natural places, the work of landscape architects protects, restores and enhances global ecosystems; fosters human health and well-being; cools the environment; and draws down atmospheric carbon.

"We need more landscape architects to champion the move towards environmental sustainability and combating climate change," says Farimah Sadat Jamali, IFLA Middle East.

The IFLA Climate Action Commitment outlines six key areas for the profession to take climate action: supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Justice, Solutions, Collaboration, Reducing Emissions, and Leadership.

It has been created to promote the sector's critical role in addressing the climate and ecological emergencies, support the Built Environment Communique for COP26 and to ensure landscape architects have a leading voice in climate action decision making.

IFLA is collaborating with its global membership and related disciplines to define achievable and actionable outcomes to support the profession in delivering on this commitment.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS (IFLA)

The International Federation of Landscape Architects (IFLA) is the global voice for landscape architects. Founded in 1948, IFLA represents more than 70,000 landscape architects through 77 member associations, from Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

The Federation's mission is to support the profession to create sustainable and balanced living environments for the benefit of humanity and nature worldwide.

The IFLA World Congress is part of the annual World Landscape Architects Summit and was streamed live from Penang, Malaysia, 18-22 August 2021, where the Commitment was first presented.

