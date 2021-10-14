eStruxture Data Centers expands its leadership team following exceptional growth in Canada

New team members include Maria Bolovis as SVP, Infrastructure Operations and Technology and Chris Ingram as SVP, Sales and Marketing

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, eStruxture, the largest Canadian-owned, cloud and carrier-neutral data center provider, is excited to announce two new additions to its leadership team: Maria Bolovis has been appointed Senior Vice-President, Infrastructure Operations and Technology and Chris Ingram has been appointed Senior Vice-President, Sales and Marketing.

"Thanks to our significant growth over this past year it became imperative that we take a more focused approach in key functional areas to continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers, employees, and shareholders '', said Todd Coleman, President and CEO of eStruxture."We are delighted to have both Maria and Chris join our dynamic and talented team, and are confident their leadership, extensive industry expertise, and vision will further accelerate eStruxture's growth."

Prior to joining the company, Maria was a Regional Leader of Data Center Operations at Amazon Web Services (AWS),and was instrumental in building up their cloud and data center presence across Canada and abroad. She brings over 15 years of deep data center operations and engineering experience.

"I look forward to starting this next chapter of my career at eStruxture and helping the company achieve new milestones. eStruxture's expertise and dedication have earned them a strong reputation in the industry and title of trusted advisors with their customers'', said Bolovis.

With over 25 years of experience in enterprise sales and sales leadership, Chris has an excellent track record in the colocation and managed services industry. Prior to joining eStruxture, he held senior sales executive positions at the likes of Scalar Decisions, Bell Canada's National Hosting Services division and Q9 Networks.

"After almost ten years at Scalar Decisions (now CDW), I am excited to be taking on this new role at eStruxture where I will be leading the sales and marketing team, and spearheading the strategic sales growth plan. I look forward to getting back to my roots in sales leadership in an industry I've always been passionate about," said Ingram.

eStruxture provides network and cloud-neutral data center solutions designed with the capacity, performance, and flexibility to run modern, demanding enterprise applications, and the control to rapidly scale in response to unpredictable changes in business processes. Headquartered in Montréal, the company provides access to an ecosystem of approximately 1,500 customers that trust and depend on eStruxture's mission-critical infrastructure and customer-centric support, including carriers, cloud providers, media, content, financial services and enterprise customers. eStruxture offers colocation, private cloud, managed services, bandwidth, and security and support services to customers of all sizes.

