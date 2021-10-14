A nutritious meal for a child in need will be donated for every ingarden sold

ingarden Announces Cooperation With ShareTheMeal A nutritious meal for a child in need will be donated for every ingarden sold

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ingarden , the cutting-edge smart indoor garden startup, has joined forces with ShareTheMeal, the world's first app to combat world hunger. For every ingarden device sold, ingarden has pledged to donate a nutritious meal via ShareTheMeal to a child in need in countries all across the globe from Yemen, to Haiti, to Madagascar and so many more.

ShareTheMeal is an award-winning app from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP)—the world's largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger. Last year, ShareTheMeal was awarded Google's Best App of 2020 in the category 'Apps for Good', and The World Food Programme was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

ingarden has set up a challenge with ShareTheMeal to donate 2,021 meals before the end of 2021. Since ingarden and ShareTheMeal's cooperation started, 800 meals have already been donated to to feed children in need. ingarden was founded in 2020 by Natalie Paterson, a passionate nutritional scientist whose goal is to make people's lives healthier through accessible, high-impact nutrition.

"Nutrition is at the heart of everything we do here at ingarden," said Founder Natalie Paterson. "Our top priority is to add nutrition to as many people's lives as possible, so we are thrilled to start supporting an incredible organization like ShareTheMeal going forward. We are inspired by how they're using technology to make a difference to people's lives."

To read more about ingarden and ShareTheMeal's cooperation, please visit the landing page: https://ingarden.com/about-us/

