Sacramento's Rubicon Advisors Becomes Presenting Sponsor of The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational Benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation Hosted by Award-Winning Actor John O'Hurley and Baseball Great Josh Beckett, The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors Set for Oct. 24-25 in Las Vegas

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational and Rubicon Advisors jointly announced today a multi-year strategic partnership for Rubicon Advisors, a wealth management and financial services firm based in Roseville and Redding, Calif., to become presenting sponsor of the annual celebrity-am tournament benefiting the Epilepsy Foundation, taking place Oct. 24-25 at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

Hosted by award-winning actor John O'Hurley and former Major League Baseball pitcher and 2003 World Series MVP Josh Beckett, The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors will feature a field of 24 from the world of sports and entertainment competing alongside amateurs in a two-day tournament. Nearly $850,000 has been raised for the Epilepsy Foundation in the tournament's first two years.

"Rubicon Advisors has been involved with this great tournament since its inception, and we are proud to elevate our involvement to presenting sponsor, where spreading awareness and raising funds for the Epilepsy Foundation is at the tournament's core," said Andrew Tenaglia, founding partner of Rubicon Advisors. "Rubicon has a proud history of supporting philanthropic causes in the Sacramento area where our associates work and live. Expanding our presence with The Leap is a natural progression of our efforts."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rubicon Advisors as a proud partner and supporter of The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational, and we look forward to a long-lasting partnership," said Steve Sellery, executive director of The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational. "We are grateful to work together with Rubicon in amplifying this great tournament as we continue on our mission to find a cure for Epilepsy."

Founded in 2012 and based in Roseville and Redding, Calif., Rubicon Advisors helps clients find clarity in their financial lives. With over 75 years of combined experience, partners Andrew Tenaglia, Brian Russell and Steve Boero founded Rubicon Advisors to fully address their clients' needs in the financial services and wealth management sectors.

The field of 24 in The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors spans the world of sports and entertainment, including hall-of-famers, music artists, television personalities, entertainers and athletes.

The 2021 Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors field:

Marcus Allen Pro Football Hall-of-Fame Wide Receiver

Jose Alvarez Former Atlanta Braves pitcher

Steve Azar Award-winning country music artist

Josh Beckett Co-host; 2003 World Series MVP

Peter Billingsly Actor, producer and director

Michael Collins Senior golf analyst, ESPN

Averee Dovsek Television personality; Golfweek/USA Today Journalist

Bill Engvall Award-winning comedian and actor

Jackie Flynn Actor and comedian

Eric Gagne Former MLB pitcher; 2003 Cy Young Award winner

Willie Gault Former NFL wide receiver & Super Bowl Champion

Chris Harrison Television host and personality

Rick Harrison Former co-host of Pawn Stars

Peter Jacobsen NBC Sports golf analyst; PGA TOUR winner

Jim McMahon Two-time Super Bowl champion

Josh Mirenda Country music artist & award-winning songwriter

John O'Hurley Co-host; American Actor

Karen Palacios Jansen LPGA Master Teaching Professional

Doug Pederson Longtime NFL coach and two-time Super Bowl Champion

Shep Rose Reality television personality, cast member on Southern Charm

Mark Rypien Two-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback

Byron Scott Former NBA head coach; three-time NBA Champion

Sterling Sharpe Former NFL Player & NFL Network Analyst

Ozzie Smith Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame Shortstop

Born out of a vision shared by O'Hurley and Beckett to help the fight to end Epilepsy "Leap" forward, The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors helps to raise funds and awareness in support of the Epilepsy Foundation.

O'Hurley, best known for his role as J. Peterman on the sit-com Seinfeld, has been an advocate for Epilepsy awareness for more than 25 years. His older sister, Carol, was diagnosed with Epilepsy as a teenager and tragically passed away at 17 years-of-age in 1970 due to SUDEP (sudden, unexpected death in epilepsy) after a nighttime seizure.

Beckett, a two-time World Series championship and three-time MLB All-Star who played for the Florida Marlins, Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers, first spoke with O'Hurley about their shared experiences during The Leap's inaugural year, when he was a celebrity participant. Beckett's oldest daughter was diagnosed with Epilepsy three years ago.

The 2021 Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors will be a team match format with O'Hurley and Beckett serving as captains. The field will include a total of 24 groups playing in the tournament, each comprised of five players – four amateurs and one celebrity. O'Hurley and Beckett will each draw the 12 groups that will make up their teams during the pairings party on Oct. 24, with the tournament taking place on Oct. 25. The tournament will follow a Captain's Choice format, with the group selecting the best drive on each hole and playing their own ball until holed.

For more information on The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational presented by Rubicon Advisors, visit www.leapcelebrityinvitational.com.

About Iconic Sports & Entertainment

Iconic Sports & Entertainment creates and produces branded entertainment platforms – driven by iconic people, brands and destinations – brought to life on television, digitally and for live audiences around the world. From sporting events to interactive game shows, we lead audiences to think, feel, and act. In addition to managing a portfolio of live events, Iconic provides advisory services to a select family of clients in the sports, entertainment and hospitality industries. Founded in 2009 by Steve Sellery, the company is based in Greenville, S.C. For more information about Iconic Sports & Entertainment, visit www.iconicse.com

About Rubicon Advisors

An investment financial company based in Roseville and Redding, Calif., Rubicon Advisors' founders Andrew Tenaglia, Brian Russell and Steve Boero brings over 75 years of combined experience to fully meet their client's needs. Since 2012, the firm has been dedicated to helping clients find clarity in their financial lives. As a team Andrew, Brian and Steve have developed lasting strategies that liberate their clients from the stress of doing it on their own. For more information, visit www.rubiconadvisors.com.

