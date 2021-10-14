Securitize Names Head of Securitize Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitize, Inc, which has created a fully-digital, regulated, end-to-end platform and marketplace for investing in and trading shares of private companies, today announced that Wilfred Daye has been named Head of Securitize Capital. Reporting to Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo and with over 20 years' experience in capital markets and bringing liquidity to digital assets, Daye leads the firm's investment and asset management offerings under the banner of its wholly owned subsidiary, Securitize Capital.

The news is significant because institutional and accredited investors are increasingly interested in exposure to cryptocurrency and decentralized finance products, and particularly those offering yield. Securitize is one of a limited number of firms offering such products under the existing U.S. regulatory framework. Securitize Capital currently offers two crypto-related yield funds providing institutional and accredited investors exposure to cryptocurrency with the added potential benefit of yield, pursuant to existing securities regulations, and intends to announce additional funds in the near future.

"As institutional and experienced investors have become more aware of the benefits of investing in digital asset securities, and the importance of doing so through regulated firms, interest and adoption have picked up speed. Seeing this investor demand, we launched our own cryptocurrency yield funds in August and plan to launch several new funds soon," said Carlos Domingo, co-founder and CEO of Securitize. "As Securitize Capital grows and scales, we knew we needed a leader of Wilfred's pedigree and experience to lead it. We have worked together before and I am very pleased he has decided to join the Securitize leadership team."

"I'm excited to join the Securitize team to further expand our products and offerings," said Daye. "Securitize has been building an incredible business and the new asset management initiative accelerates the overall growth story for blockchain-enabled capital markets."

With deep tier-one institutional experience in fintech, trading and portfolio management, Daye was most recently CEO of Enigma Securities, which brings liquidity to blockchain products. Prior to Enigma, he was CEO of OKCoin Securities and Head of Financial Markets at OKCoin. He was previously President and Portfolio Manager at Noble Capital. Wilfred was a trader and a quant in structured credit trading at UBS, Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and D.B. Zwirn. He started his career in securitized products at Lehman Brothers. He holds FINRA Series 7, 24, 63 and 79 licenses and is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA).

About Securitize

Securitize is a digital asset securities marketplace with a mission to provide investors with access to invest in and trade alternative investments, and for companies to raise capital and offer shareholder's liquidity. Securitize has pioneered a fully digital, regulatory compliant, end-to-end platform for issuing, managing and trading digital asset securities, with over 200 businesses and nearly 400,000 investors already connected, and nearly $500 million in current-value digital asset securities issued on the Securitize platform. Securitize is comprised of Securitize, Inc. and its subsidiaries Securitize, LLC (an SEC-registered transfer agent), Securitize Capital, LLC, and Securitize Markets, LLC (an SEC-registered broker-dealer, member of FINRA and SIPC , and operator of the company's alternative trading system, Securitize Markets). Learn more at http://www.securitize.io .

