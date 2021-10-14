VinFast Announces Global Premiere Of Its New EVs At The 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, the Vietnam-based automotive manufacturer established in 2017, has announced the global premiere of the company's new EVs at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show®. Taking place at the LA Convention Center from November 19th to 28th, 2021, the LA Auto Show is one of the world's most influential automotive shows. VinFast will unveil two of its latest EV models at this year's event—VF e35 and VF e36—marking an important milestone in VinFast's global expansion plan.

VinFast is proud to be the only EV brand representing Vietnam to attend the 2021 LA Auto Show from November 19 to 28, 2021. At this year's LA Auto Show, VinFast will introduce the VF e35 and VF e36 electric SUV models in the respective D & E market segments. These two EVs integrate ADAS (Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems), featuring Lane Assist, Collision Warning, Driver Monitoring, Fully Automated Parking, Summon Vehicle, and more. Moreover, VF e35 and VF e36 are equipped with Smart Infotainment, including in-car control features with Voice Assistant, Virtual Assistant, and E-Commerce Services, among others.

These advances stem from VinFast's strategic investments, pioneering research and development, and global collaboration with automotive industry leaders and innovative start-ups associated with VinFast and Vingroup.

At the event, VinFast will officially launch its global EV brand and its smart and environmentally friendly e-mobility solutions researched and developed by Vingroup's technology ecosystem.

This global premiere marks the official introduction of the VinFast EV brand to the North American market. Pre-order will begin in the first half of 2022.

Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup, shared: "Global demand for quality EVs drives the work of our VinFast team every day. We have made vigorous investments and conducted extensive market research to create premium EVs that will satisfy the desires of global customers. This is just the beginning. We hope to capture the hearts and imaginations of even the most demanding customers with VinFast's dedicated service and smart, high-quality products."

The 2021 LA Auto Show marks the return of VinFast to the global stage since its first introduction at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This time, VinFast will officially enter the global EV revolution and compete in North American and European markets after this global launch.

According to Ms. Lisa Kaz, CEO and owner of the LA Auto Show: "We are very proud to have the first-ever Vietnamese automaker, VinFast, choose the 2021 LA Auto Show to make their North American debut. As a pioneer in supporting consumer adoption of and education on electric vehicles, we welcome electrification and EV brands." Ms. Kaz added: "We look forward to supporting VinFast's presence at this year's show and will keep a close eye on their brand development."

Prior to their 2021 LA Auto Show exhibition, VinFast will organize a press conference on November 17, 2021.

VinFast is offering 500 free tickets to the LA Auto show for EV lovers and prospective American customers who want to "join the charge" with VinFast. Participants can register to receive complimentary tickets and watch the live stream of the global premiere at the website: https://www.vinfastauto.com/globalpremiere.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts, and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. In 2021, the media and industry days, AutoMobility LA, will take place on November 17-18 and will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to the public from November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at http://www.laautoshow.com/.

About Vingroup

As the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam, Vingroup is doing business in three core sectors: technology, industry, and services. In all sectors it has participated in, Vingroup is always a pioneer that leads market trends and creates world-class products and services of Vietnam. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

About VinFast

VinFast is a member of Vingroup - the leading private multi-industry group in Vietnam. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The capacity reaches 250,000 cars/year and 500,000 electric scooters/year.

VinFast has announced its first three electric car models - VF e34, VF e35, and VF e36. These models are SUVs in the C, D, and E segments with outstanding advantages such as high-standard products, competitive prices, and excellent after-sales packages, while being smarter and safer than comparable ICE vehicles. In addition, VinFast has been one of the pioneers innovatively initiating the battery rental policy. This policy reduces consumer risks and operation and maintenance expenses while ensuring that the battery cost is similar to the monthly price of gasoline for ICE vehicles with similar capacities. With its Customer-First philosophy, VinFast provides a market-leading 10-year-warranty policy and is always committed to bringing the highest value to its customers.

VinFast continues to actively contribute to the creation of Vietnam's sustainable future through its product ecosystem of electric cars, e-scooters, and smart and environmentally friendly e-buses. With the vision of becoming a smart electric vehicle company that drives the movement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution, as of July 2021, VinFast expanded to the North American and European markets. Two of VinFast's smart electric car models – VF e35 and VF e36, are expected to launch in global markets in early 2022. Find out more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en

