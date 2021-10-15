DiamondRock Hospitality Company Ranked #1 Among Hotel Peers By GRESB for Second Consecutive Year

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) was named today a Global Listed Sector Leader by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB"), achieving the top position in the Hotel Sector for the second consecutive year, for its outstanding corporate responsibility program.

"We are honored GRESB recognized our industry-leading sustainability policies and practices. Our award-winning corporate responsibility program reflects DiamondRock's deep commitment to sustainability initiatives that create value for our communities, associates, assets and shareholders," said Mark Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

GRESB Real Estate Assessment (2021)

Recognized as Global Listed Sector Leader

Ranked 1 st GRESB Score among Hotel Listed peer set

Ranked 2 nd Performance Score among Hotel Listed peer set

Ranked 16 th Performance Score among Listed companies in the Americas (Top 20%)

Ranked 18 th GRESB Score among Listed companies in the Americas (Top 20%)

Received GRESB Green Star

GRESB Public Disclosure (2021)

Ranked 3rd within the U.S. Hotel peer set with a score of "A"

ISS ESG Corporate Rating – Prime Status (2020)

Achieved Prime Status distinction in 2020 for Corporate ESG Performance, a performance-based rating reserved for the top five percent (5%) of all participating companies worldwide.

DiamondRock placed 2 nd among 137 U.S. real estate companies.

ISS ESG is one of the world's leading rating agencies for sustainable investment. The ISS ESG Corporate Rating considers Environment, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices by evaluating over 100 industry specific indicators.

DiamondRock's sustainability report, available here, provides a summary of past performance along with future commitments.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of hotels located in highly desirable destination resort markets and key gateway cities. The Company's 31 high quality hotels contain over 9,100 rooms and are strategically positioned under either leading global brands or as unique boutique hotels/resorts in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

