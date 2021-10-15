Immunovia Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia"), a diagnostic company that develops and sells highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer, announced today that Karin Almqvist Liwendahl will join Immunovia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Karin is an experienced CFO and Investor Relations professional with a background in the telecom industry and life sciences. Most recently she has been the CFO of the medical technology company Dignitana. She has also been Financial Advisor and CFO at Sprint Bioscience and Interim CFO of Kontigo Care. Karin has 15 years' experience from several senior positions within Telia including Director, Corporate Treasury, Telia Company, CFO of Telia Carrier, Managing Director and Country Manager of Telia Carrier in Russia. She has also been Head of Investor Relations at Ericsson between 1994 and 2000. Karin holds a bachelor's degree from Lund University.

Current CFO Hans Liljenborg will continue with Immunovia in the position as Finance Director.

"I am pleased to welcome Karin to our company. With her deep experience of leading and developing finance functions and strong background in Investor Relations, I am convinced that she will make an important impact on our business. As we move forward, we need to continue to strengthen our communications with the investor community, nationally and internationally. I am also glad that Hans will continue in a new role with Immunovia. In that way we will secure continuity in our finance function", said Patrik Dahlen, CEO of Immunovia.

Karin will start her assignment at the latest by April 1st, 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Dahlen, CEO Immunovia

Email: patrik.dahlen@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 73 376 76 64

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:30 CEST on October 15, 2021.

About Immunovia



Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for high risk groups in pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1.

In 2017, Immunovia, Inc. was established in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA. The IMMray™ PanCan-d test, the first blood-based test dedicated to the early detection of pancreatic cancer on the market, is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com. The European launch plan will be communicated during the second half of 2021.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

