Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric Launch All-electric, Purpose-Built Ambulance

BELOEIL, QC, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances, a leading North American manufacturer of ambulance vehicles and The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled today the Demers eFX Ambulance, the first all-electric and purpose-built ambulance.

This new model of ambulances, scheduled to be commercialized in the second half of 2022, was developed with the support of the government of Quebec and the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). It is the result of nearly five years of collaborative work carried out by Demers Ambulances and Lion, which also involved direct input from many paramedic technicians and emergency medical service companies. The Demers eFX Ambulance is the first ambulance designed according to the needs expressed by paramedics.

The Lion5 chassis of the Demers eFX Ambulance will be assembled in Saint-Jérôme by Lion, while the medical compartment and final assembly will be carried out by Demers Ambulances in Beloeil. The new 100% electric ambulance will be sold throughout North America, and eventually worldwide, as ambulances sold by Demers and its affiliated brands are already in service in 43 countries. This exclusive mutual agreement between Lion and Demers contemplates the deployment of at least 1,500 100% electric ambulances over the next five years by Demers Ambulances.

A Major Evolution, Beyond the Zero-emission Vision

In addition to being a pioneer in the energy transition of ambulance transport, the purpose-built electric ambulance will also make it possible to achieve significant gains in the ergonomics, safety and efficiency of paramedics, in addition to improving their overall comfort and that of their patients.

In an industry first, the ambulance will be equipped with a custom-designed chassis for use as an ambulance. The research and development teams of Demers Ambulances and Lion have completely redesigned the living space of the two sections of the vehicle and rethought the ergonomics and layout of the ambulance as we know it.

Some of the main challenges that paramedic technicians frequently face are the ability to maneuver freely while the ambulance is in motion to provide care to the patient while sitting with a seatbelt fastened. The Demers Ambulances' research and development team, supported by numerous paramedics consulted throughout this process, has developed many innovative features which will be unveiled prior to certification and start of vehicle production.

Quotes

"This is a great day for Demers Ambulances! Together with our employees, colleagues, partners, and elected officials who support this project that has become a reality, we unveil our 100% electric ambulance, marking the most important evolution of ambulance transport since the first generation of Demers ambulances 60 years ago. Combining innovation and performance, the 100% electric ambulance is the result of an exceptional collaboration with paramedics and we are particularly proud to see this new vehicle generate so much enthusiasm and excitement from the community! I would like to salute the leadership and genius of the Lion team and thank the Government of Quebec and NRC IRAP for their support from day one of this ambitious project."

- Alain Brunelle, CEO of Demers Ambulances

"It's been 5 years since the Lion and Demers Ambulances teams joined forces to develop the 100% electric ambulance that we are unveiling today. Thanks to the Lion5 chassis and Demers' expertise, this ambulance provides features never seen before. It is with great pride that Lion has participated in this transformative project for society. And this is only the beginning, as the Lion5 chassis developed by Lion could be used in many other applications."

- Marc Bédard, CEO - Founder of Lion

"With this project, Demers Ambulances and Lion are demonstrating innovation and entrepreneurial boldness. This project not only creates good jobs and long-term prosperity, but also positions Canada as a leader in electric transportation. The electrification of transportation is a major lever for achieving both our economic and climate goals. That's why we are proud to support and accompany these innovative companies in this important stage of their growth."

- François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The realization of this 100% electric ambulance highlights Quebec's expertise in the design of electric vehicles and its leadership in the electrification of transportation. This fine example of industrial collaboration between two Quebec companies, Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric, will certainly be a success on a North American and even international scale."

- Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation and Minister responsible for Regional Economic Development

"Healthcare workers are so precious to us, we must do everything possible to take care of them. In the era of the electrification of transportation, the arrival of the all-electric ambulance will limit the problems of ergonomics and the risks of accidents in the vehicle on the move. It is therefore an important advancement that combines safety and innovation for patients and healthcare workers."

- Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services

"Today's announcement is another step to reduce GHG emissions in the transportation sector. To achieve carbon neutrality in 2050, it is necessary to electrify everything that can be electrified and an electric ambulance is a concrete example. Supported in part by the Electrification and Climate Change Fund (ECEF), this is a further step forward in the implementation of the 2030 Green Economy Plan."

- Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment, and the Fight against Climate Change

About Demers Ambulances

With its strong and diverse portfolio of Demers, Braun, Crestline, and Medix brands, Demers Ambulances is the second largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Demers, Braun Crestline, and Medix Specialty Vehicles offer ambulance models ranging from the economy ambulance to the highly customized specialized vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, Crestline Coach, and Medix Specialty Vehicles can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com, www.CrestlineCoach.com, www.MedixAmbulance.com.

About Lion Electric Company

Lion Electric is an innovative manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles. The company creates, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and mass transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, builds and assembles many of its vehicles' components, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabins and bus bodies.

Always actively seeking new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique features that are specifically adapted to its users and their everyday needs. Lion believes that transitioning to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, environment and overall quality of life. Lion shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.

Lion Electric, The Bright Move

Thelionelectric.com

About the Government of Quebec's financial support

MOBEL, a specialty electric heavy-duty vehicle mobilization project in which Demers and Lion are participating, receives financial assistance from the Government of Quebec and meets the objectives of the Plan for a Green Economy 2030.

About the NRC IRAP financial support

The research and development of the Demers eFX ambulance project benefits from advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

