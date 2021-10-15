Real-World Review of PainTEQ's Minimally Invasive SI Joint Fusion Device Reports Long-Term Efficacy and Safety

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new multicenter real-world study of PainTEQ 's LinQ device reflected long-term success and safety in treating sacroiliac (SI) joint dysfunction. The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System is a minimally invasive procedure that utilizes a single allograft to encourage long-term fusion and help patients immediately regain joint stability. The study followed 50 patients who received a LinQ implant. The overall average percent of pain relief after treatment was 66.5% at an average follow-up of 613 days (20 months).

"I believe this publication on the real-world experience to date of the LinQ Fusion System is critically important. Although controlled prospective studies are considered the gold standard, published real-world experience is equally important as it often translates more to everyday clinical practice," said Dawood Sayed, M.D., Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center and one of the lead researchers on the project. "The success and long-term outcomes data for almost two years from this study show impressive long-term durability and excellent safety."

Low back pain presents a hefty burden on the U.S. healthcare system. However, some cases of back pain are not related to the spine at all but rather SI joint dysfunction. Chronic SI joint pain may fail to respond to conservative treatment such as physical therapy and SI joint injections. Therefore, LinQ provides a minimally invasive option to promote long-term stabilization.

"PainTEQ's LinQ has resulted in prolonged positive impact on our patients suffering from chronic SI pain," said Stephen Pyles, M.D., the second lead researcher involved in the project. "I can say this treatment has changed my practice and is one of the more rewarding procedures I do as an interventional pain doctor. I'm confident the data will continue to show sustained pain relief over the next year for these patients."

This multicenter review followed the patients of three physicians across three institutions – both academic and private – and demonstrated that a minimally invasive, posterior SI joint fusion with LinQ could reduce overall pain in patients with persistent sacroiliitis.

"Promising long-term results from this real-world study continue to add to the growing body of evidence for the LinQ System. We are excited to help more patients suffering from sacroiliac pain as we expand the commercial reach of the LinQ System," said Shanth Thiyagalingam, Chief Commercial Officer at PainTEQ.

About PainTEQ™: Built to bring interventional procedures to the market, PainTEQ is a medical device innovator headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Working with pain management specialists to help reduce and eliminate SI joint dysfunction, PainTEQ's LinQ therapy aims to immediately provide clinical benefits to individuals living with incapacitating lower back pain through a minimally invasive, outpatient procedure.

About LinQ: The LinQ SI Joint Stabilization System provides SI joint dysfunction patients with a minimally invasive option to combat pain. After a thorough diagnostic process, physicians may help alleviate, and in many cases eliminate, chronic pain by placing a single LinQ allograft into the SI joint. With its large graft window, this single implant helps create an ideal environment for long-term fusion.

