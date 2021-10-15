Scientific Solutions Is Proud To Continue Working With TruSteel To Bring Cutting Edge Equipment To The Cannabis/Hemp Space

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Solutions Inc, a San Diego based company focused on equipment sales and training for all-in-one extraction solutions in the Hemp and Cannabis space, is proud to work closely with our long-time partner/supplier TruSteel, an industry leader in the Cannabis and Hemp space who delivers truly integrated, automated, end-to-end, solvent recovery systems that maximize profits and take efficiency to the highest level. Working with TruSteel has given us the added benefit of being able to offer our customers a dual support network, where they can get help from not only our team of skilled sales reps, trainers, and installers but also the engineers and specialists over at TruSteel. Clients lean on both our teams of experts for in-house equipment solutions, reliable support, performance, and service as a one stop shop solution; including solvent storage/transfer, solvent chilling, extraction, filtration, solvent recovery, decarboxylation, and distillation systems for a continuous and fully automated process, eliminating bottlenecks, and providing our clients a pathway to easily scale up.

TruSteel AV40

We are happy to announce that TruSteel has Developed the AutoVap ™ 40 GMP for

Operation Warp Speed to meet Pharmaceutical Requirements in Vaccine Production.

Because of Operation Warp Speed, TruSteel is proud to announce the launch of a new product series: The AutoVap™ 40 GMP. Now, rotary evaporators and batch style evaporation processors can apply the pharmaceutical grade standard with a completely continuous process. This falling film evaporator is capable of doing the work of 20 20L Rotary Evaporators in the footprint of two utilizing only one part-time resource.

cGMP Compliance

Material Certification on Wetted Components

Welding Certification and Supporting Documents

Installation and Operation Qualification

21 CFR11 Standards within PLC/Data Validation

Pharmaceutical Grade Standards

25 RA or better Surface Finish

316L Stainless Steel

Domestically Sourced

Increased Capability in a Smaller Footprint

Up to 40 Gal/Hr Solvent Recovery

8′ in Height

Completely Continuous with discharge of solvent and residue

Multi-Solvent Capability

If you're interested in talking to one of our sales representatives about the AutoVap™ 40 GMP or would like to discuss a material test and/or simulation to find out how this equipment would improve your product and throughput, please reach out to us at www.trusteel.com .



About Scientific Solutions Inc.

Scientific Solutions, Inc. was formed in San Diego, CA on March 2017. We represent 170+ vendors and have sold into over 700 labs nationwide with some international sales. We are authorized resellers for all the major manufacturers, our vision is to help our customers get better pricing and the knowledge to use their equipment when they enter the market, scale up or upgrade their equipment. Our business was initially 100% cannabis but has evolved to 50% Hemp and 50% cannabis. We specialized in helping our clients take an empty facility/building and turn it into a fully functional, profitable processing lab. We also offer installs as well as servicing, support, and training on all the equipment we sell.

For Scientific Solutions Inc. (844) 404-4588 sales@scisolinc.com



About TRUSTEEL.

Celebrating its 4th year in business, TruSteel provides cutting-edge equipment, software, and solutions for pharmaceutical-grade botanical extraction and post-refinement. With hundreds of systems in the field, TruSteel has continued to grow a proven track record of providing the most innovative hardware and cutting-edge software combined with advanced safety features and integration We are proud to continue offering all TRUSTEEL systems and parts through Scientific Solutions via our website and experienced sales team.

