Pilot Wave Hires Harsh Agarwal, Formerly of JPMorgan Chase, Bringing a Deep Level of Data and AI Experience

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Wave Holdings ("Pilot Wave"), the world's leading acquisition firm focused on growth by technology, has hired Harsh Agarwal as Partner. Mr. Agarwal's focus will be on building out the data and analytics platform for the firm in order to accelerate technological adoption and growth for the portfolio.

After earning his Masters in Computer Science from IIT Kharagpur, India, Mr. Agarwal spent 10+ years in Data and AI roles at both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase. He has held positions such as Head of AI Products, Head of Applied AI and ML India Teams, and Head of AI projects in Market Ops. In these roles, he was able to develop new products, redesign systems and create efficiencies by delivering multiple solutions embedded into the business.

"The Pilot Wave team has gained a tremendous asset with the addition of Harsh Agarwal, and we could not be happier" said Afsheen Afshar, Founder and Managing Partner at Pilot Wave Holdings Management. "Mr. Agarwal brings a strong background in AI and Data which will be crucial to the continued growth of our business. This is a key hire for Pilot Wave, and we know he will bring great value to us and our companies."

About Pilot Wave Holdings

Pilot Wave Holdings is the first acquisition firm dedicated to bringing modern technology to small businesses. Comprised of hybrid investment professionals, operators, and technologists, the team partners with exceptional management to grow businesses and help them continue to be competitive in the technological age. For further information, please contact: info@PilotWaveHoldings.com

www.PilotWaveHoldings.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pilot Wave Holdings Mgmt