AVASK Partners With OFX To Offer A Multi-currency Account Solution And Global Money Transfer Services To Their E-commerce Clients

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AVASK Group announced a partnership with OFX. OFX will offer Global Currency Accounts, currency risk management solutions and bank-beating rates on global money transfers to AVASK's portfolio of e-commerce clients. This will help their local and international sellers conduct cross-currency business with ease, speed, and peace of mind.

OFX and AVASK place supporting clients’ dreams of global expansion at the heart of their operations. With such close alignment the partnership was a natural step forward, and will benefit e-commerce sellers that do business with either company.

OFX and AVASK place supporting clients' dreams of global expansion at the heart of their operations.

Accessible through a co-branded registration flow, OFX's Global Currency Account will empower AVASK referred sellers to receive payment gateway and marketplace payments in 7 currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CAD, HKD, SGD, and AUD). These funds can then be held, used for same-currency payments, or used to conduct global payments in 50+ currencies at game changing rates.

The ability for online sellers to open local currency accounts with ease in major e-commerce markets provides real competitive advantage. Funds received locally can be used to conduct same-currency business, skipping the need for currency conversion entirely. And where currency exchange is required, online sellers can choose the time and rate that suits them rather than having revenue transferred automatically through the platforms where they sell. Plus, they can access OFX's great foreign exchange rates and 24/7 support from currency specialists.

Melanie Shabangu, Tax Director and Partner at AVASK said, "We are delighted to be working with OFX and this exciting new partnership will ensure that the global e-commerce community can take advantage of some of the best currency conversion rates and quickest payment transfer services available in the market. AVASK clients will greatly benefit from our new partnership with OFX, as they will be able to receive payments from marketplaces, pay their VAT, and send money in over 50 of the world's most popular currencies."

Both OFX and AVASK place supporting clients' dreams of global expansion at the heart of their operations. With such close alignment the partnership was a natural step forward and will benefit e-commerce sellers that do business with either company.

Alfred Nader, President of North America for OFX said, "Empowering online sellers to successfully expand across borders is something we care very passionately about. That's why we're extremely excited to be partnering with AVASK, a premier firm of e-commerce accountants and tax experts that share that passion. In offering our Global Currency Account as a solution to AVASK clients, we can enable them to move money globally at game changing rates, helping them scale with ease."

OFX and AVASK are happy to help e-commerce businesses to expand globally with confidence.

About OFX

OFX has been helping global businesses with their international payments for more than 20 years and has been publicly traded since 2012 on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). With currency experts based in seven major cities globally, award winning technology and 24/7 access to a live customer service team, OFX clients are empowered to transact across borders when, where and how they want. OFX works with businesses and consumers to plan with confidence and enjoy savings.

OFX's 1 million global customers can send money to 197 countries using 50+ different currencies. Additionally, they can receive payments in 7 currencies directly into a Global Currency Account. AUD $150 billion has been transferred globally on their award-winning and easy-to-use digital platform, underpinned by dedicated local and global currency specialists and 24/7 customer support teams.

OFX is a publicly listed entity on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the code "OFX." Canadian Forex Limited Trading as OFX. USForex Inc. dba OFX, a licensed money transmitter. NMLS #1021624. For more information, visit OFX.com.

About AVASK Group

AVASK Accounting & Business Consultants are an international firm of e-commerce accountants and tax experts, with a well-reputed specialism in global e-commerce expansion, international taxation, accountancy and business consultancy and advisory services.

For companies considering global expansion, understanding the tax obligations in different regions can be incredibly complex and distracting. Trust AVASK to help your business to expand beyond the USA and into the EU, the UAE and Australian marketplaces.

Their team handles a wide variety of e-commerce sellers and vendors from over 50 countries in the world. With a global network of offices spanning the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australasia and North America, this group of over twenty different language speakers can help anyone from anywhere reach their business goals.

For more information, please visit www.avaskgroup.com.

Media Contacts

OFX

Victoria Kidby

+14152448664

AVASK Group

Mike Thake

+442380600120

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OFX Group