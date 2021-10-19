Contentstack Acquires Division of Raw Engineering to Bring Rapid Enablement to Partners and Customers Team of more than 50 content management system (CMS) experts will join the company to instantly scale its partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Agile Content Management System (CMS), today announced it is acquiring the CMS division of Raw Engineering , a digital solutions company providing digital transformation strategy and custom development services. The team of more than 50 world-class CMS and integration experts will join Contentstack and create a new offering of "Enablement Services" to customers and partners. This acquisition enables instant scaling of Contentstack's partner success, customer success and ecosystem operations. It represents a massive investment into the Catalysts partner program and the Care Without Compromise ™ program, and makes a microservices, API-first, cloud-native SaaS and headless ( MACH ) approach practical for every organization.

The industry is moving towards MACH and composable solutions. In order to accelerate this transformation from monolithic suites to agile technology stacks, expertise and guidance is needed. Contentstack's new Enablement Services will provide access to CMS and MACH subject matter experts and contribute technical know-how and tooling to make the journey to MACH faster than ever. The new team will accelerate product innovation across the Contentstack ecosystem by contributing blueprints, integrations, developer resources and ecosystem enablement services beneficial to partners and customers.

"With the addition of such a highly skilled team, we are truly challenging the status quo. No other headless or MACH-compliant CMS vendor has anywhere near the breadth and depth of Contentstack's combined CMS expertise," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "The launch of our Enablement Services offering raises the bar for implementing and adopting MACH-based solutions, and now enterprises have no excuse to not innovate or realize their innovation potential."

The Enablement Services team will ensure customers see faster innovation across the broader ecosystem which will result in superior digital experiences and better customer journeys. Organizations can now fully embrace the MACH architecture, knowing that there is ample expertise available to help guide them on their digital transformation journey. Already renowned for providing the industry's best, white-glove customer support and sporting the highest customer satisfaction of any enterprise CMS, Contentstack will also expand its award winning Care Without Compromise program.

"The Contentstack Enablement Services team, with their deep product knowledge and expertise brought 8x8 into the modern world of MACH architecture," said Venkat Nagaswamy, Global Vice President of Marketing for 8x8. "With their uncompromising customer care and support we were able to migrate, redesign and deliver an updated 8x8.com digital experience that has resulted in greater customer conversions and an overall improved customer experience."

Due to the common roots of Contentstack and Raw Engineering , the newly acquired team was part of the original group that pioneered headless CMS in the industry over a decade ago. These experts have years of experience implementing a range of traditional CMS suites, including Acquia, Adobe, Sitecore and TeamSite.

The new business unit will report to Contentstack's Vice President of Partnerships and Enablement, Peter Fogelsanger, to ensure alignment between Contentstack and Catalysts as his sole charter is partner success. The team will focus on accelerating the on-boarding of new partners, allowing for technical collaboration to scale as the ecosystem grows and contributing specialists as thought partners to the technical experts across its Technology and Solution Catalysts.

"The acquisition is intended to directly benefit the Catalysts and Catalyst program, and match and reward their dedication and investment as they scale up their Contentstack business," said Fogelsanger. "Our charter is to enable partners and accelerate the growth of their operations that are dedicated to MACH in general and Contentstack in particular."

"With the rapidly increasing demand to help customers transition to a composable architecture, there is a clear-cut strategy to scale our expertise in this area," said Casper Rasmussen, Global Senior Vice President of Technology at Valtech. "With Contentstack's Enablement Services providing just-in-time enablement and best practices Contentstack consulting, we are fully prepared for spikes in demand. We can instantly respond to customers while we simultaneously scale our in-house teams, and ensure they have a knowledge base and back stop of expertise for how to best architect Contentstack in integrated MACH-based solutions."

Raw Engineering was founded in 2007 to help large enterprises shift to cloud-based solutions. The practice has grown to encompass ﬁve service centers of excellence serving startups, and large enterprises across a variety of industries. Trusted by the world's leading sports & entertainment, Fortune 500 companies and most innovative startups, Raw Engineering builds true partnerships with its customers to provide the most innovative and robust digital solutions to suit their needs.

