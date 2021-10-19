First International AI.SUMMIT Live in Hamburg on December 1st, 2021

HAMBURG, Germany, October 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI.HAMBURG will present the first all-day AI SUMMIT 2021 on artificial intelligence at the Emporio Tower in Hamburg on December 1st, 2021.

With the topic "Accelerating the Cognitive Economy", more than 20 international experts and thought leaders will discuss the latest developments and applications of artificial intelligence.

The conference is targeted at entrepreneurs, researchers, politicians, start-up companies and students. A day ticket for the AI.SUMMIT is available for 114 EUR, the online ticket for 35.50 EUR at https://ai.hamburg/ai-summit-2021/ .

Part of the program will be a Start-up Pitch Award, where northern German start-up companies will present their artificial intelligence-based solutions to an expert jury and win an attractive prize.

Moderated by AI expert Prof. Olaf Groth, and initiated by AI.HAMBURG, the AI.SUMMIT forms the pre-event to Blockchance Europe 2021, which will take place from December 2-4, 2021 at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce.

Due to the international nature of the event, all AI.SUMMIT presentations will be in English.

Covid-19 info: AI.SUMMIT will be held as a 2G event, attendees who will join the event in person need to be either fully vaccinated or recovered.

Organizer

AI.HAMBURG , founded in 2019 by Petra Vorsteher and Ragnar Kruse, is a founding member of the umbrella initiative AI4Germany, the Transatlantic AI eXchange and well connected in the German AI ecosystem and the US, especially in Silicon Valley. AI.HAMBURG promotes the exchange of knowledge about and the broad application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in business, politics and science.

Moderator

Olaf Groth, CEO & Founder of the think tank Cambian Futures (Berkeley), is a Professor at HULT International Business School, Professional Faculty at Berkeley Haas and author. Professor Groth has 20 years of experience in business, consulting firms and academia.

Partner

BLOCKCHANCE is Germany's leading conference and trade show for AI, blockchain and sustainability. A business-to-business and community networking event for these trending topics. It is local and international. Founder and entrepreneur Fabian Friedrich is managing director, initiator and main shareholder at Blockchance.

Sponsors and Media Partners

Novomind AG, Carl Group, Hamburg Startups, Next Commerce Accelerator, UnternehmerTUM Gateway49, de:hub and BVMW (Bundesverband mittelständische Wirtschaft e.V.).

For more information on AI.SUMMIT, please visit our website at https://ai.hamburg/ai-summit-2021/.

We have prepared some press material for you here: Press material AI.SUMMIT

