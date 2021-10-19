GRESB Awards National "Five Stars" For Sustainability Performance

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, National Real Estate Advisors, LLC (National) achieved top performer status, earning Green Stars for its environmental, social responsibility, and governance policies from GRESB.

National Real Estate Advisors Earns GRESB Five Stars

This year, National improved its overall performance, ranking above average in every category and achieving the highest GRESB rating of 5 Stars. National ranked seventh of 48 firms across the U.S. and was among only 20% of entities that received a GRESB 5 Star rating. A leader in stakeholder engagement, data monitoring, risk management, and reporting, National scored 100% in six of the 14 score components. In view of the importance of National's build-to-core investment strategies, National is particularly proud that National and National Real Estate Development's development practices scored 90 out of 100 and ranked first among the firms who submitted development data.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of real assets worldwide. The GRESB Assessments are guided by what investors and the industry consider to be material issues in the sustainability performance of real asset investments and are aligned with international reporting frameworks, goals, and emerging regulations.

The 2021 ESG benchmark covers more than U.S. $6.4 trillion AUM (2020: $5.3 trillion), giving clarity and direction to the real asset investment market as a means to address complex sustainability challenges. GRESB data is used by hundreds of capital providers and thousands of asset managers to benchmark investments across portfolios and understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future.

"Committed to the highest standards in sustainability and stewardship policies, we are proud to be recognized for our efforts with a 5 Star performance ranking," said Jeffrey Kanne, President and CEO of National. "We have a long track record of integrating environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and strong governance practices throughout our organization, working to create value for our investors and benefit the local communities in which we invest. Our ESG work focused on increasing our data coverage, analyzing our tenant engagement activities, and recognizing our high performing assets through green building certifications."

About National Real Estate Advisors, LLC

National Real Estate Advisors, LLC is an investment manager specializing in a build-to-core strategy, developing and managing large-scale, urban commercial and multifamily projects for its institutional client accounts. National constructs investment portfolios of modern property assets—apartment, office, mixed use, industrial (including data centers), and hotel—with design features, technological enhancements, and amenities that drive high tenant demand and can create value for investors. National is an independently operated subsidiary of the National Electrical Benefit Fund ("NEBF"), a substantial pension trust with a significant amount of assets that are managed by National on a discretionary basis. National Real Estate Development is a wholly owned subsidiary of National. For more information, please visit www.natadvisors.com .

