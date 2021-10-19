NIH Lists Enzyme & Probiotic Combo On Dietary Supplements In The Time Of COVID-19 Fact Sheet For Health Professionals

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is pleased to share that the National Institute of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements has included ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ in its Fact Sheet for Health Professionals: Dietary Supplements in the Time of COVID-19.

"We're proud that NIH has recognized the safety and efficacy of ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™, especially in today's global health crisis," said Vic Rathi, Founder and President of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics. "Our mission is to create powerful natural products to promote good health, and we've done that with this potent enzyme and probiotics combo."

The Probiotics section of the NIH Dietary Supplement Fact Sheet for Health Professionals highlights the promising results of a recently published clinical trial on ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ in the journal Medicines. In the trial, people experiencing muscle weakness and brain fog post COVID-19 were treated with the enzyme and probiotic combo for 14 days. The fact sheet states, "After 14 days of treatment, fatigue resolved in 91% of individuals who took the enzyme and probiotic supplement and only 15% of individuals who took the placebo."

ImmunoSEB™ is a powerful blend of nine proteolytic and antioxidant enzymes shown to promote immune response. ProbioSEB CSC3™ is a revolutionary blend of three Bacillus species probiotics, which are spore-forming, acid-stable and shelf-stable – saving manufacturers' time and resources, and ensuring consumers get the full benefit of the probiotics. *

Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics is a research-driven manufacturer with decades of experience in nutraceuticals. As a true enzyme and probiotics manufacturer, the company has supply chain visibility and provides unparalleled technical support through every step of the process. Specialty's strict quality standards are backed by a lengthy list of the most rigorous third-party certifications.

To learn how you can add ImmunoSEB™ and ProbioSEB CSC3™ to your product line, or how consumers can get finished supplements, email adm@specialtyenzymes.com or call (909) 613-1660.

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

