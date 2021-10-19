UH Law Center launches Aspiring Lawyer magazine

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Houston Law Center today debuted a new online publication dedicated to undergraduate students nationwide interested in attending law school. Aspiring Lawyer magazine features insights, tips, success stories, and guidance for pre-law students, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds.

"I am delighted that we have established the Aspiring Lawyer magazine which will provide helpful hints and advice for students who plan to be lawyers," said University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes. "UH Law Center has always provided a pathway to the profession for law school students of all backgrounds. It's only rational for us to produce this magazine so that as many people as possible know that a legal education is within their reach and to help them achieve their dreams," he added.

Baynes noted that it is often a lack of information about the career trajectory necessary to become a practicing lawyer that can keep someone from pursing a law degree. He says the magazine will be a resource that students can learn from as they navigate the law school application process and beyond.

"During my career, I've seen too many young people give up on their dream to become a lawyer because they think that the LSAT is too hard, or they prioritize working full time while in college and don't focus on keeping the GPA high or don't develop relationships with faculty who can write important letters of recommendation or don't line anyone up who can critically review their very important personal statement, all of which are parts of the application process. They sometimes make uninformed choices that disadvantage their law school application," he said.

The magazine is a complement to UH Law Center's award-winning Pre-Law Pipeline Program. Now in its seventh year, the Pipeline Program has four tracks and a track record of excellence. Eighty-two scholars have been accepted to law school and have received $5,434,229 in scholarship funds. A total of 69 undergraduate schools have also been represented throughout the lifespan of the program. Students who participate in the LSAT prep curriculum have also seen an average LSAT score increase of 11-14 points with the highest individual LSAT score increase of 27 points.

Prof. Meredith J. Duncan, Assistant Dean of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Metropolitan Programs oversees the pipeline program. She says that men and women of color appear in disproportionally low numbers among lawyers and judges today.

"The legal profession is not nearly as diverse as it needs to be to best serve our communities, and here at UHLC we are proud of how our Pre-Law Pipeline Programs have been successful in increasing the numbers of qualified, diverse law school applicants from populations currently underrepresented in the legal community. First-generation students and students from ethnic or racial groups often just need the information, tools, and guidance to learn how to become lawyers. With Aspiring Lawyer, we can reach many more students than we are able to accommodate in our pipeline programs. Information is power, and we know that educating as many students as possible about the pathways to law school and the benefits and versatility of a legal degree can be life changing," said Duncan.

Added Pipeline Program Director Kristen M. Guiseppi, "Our programs have been developed to guide diverse talent into the law school pipeline by providing underrepresented, diverse, and first-generation students access to educational and exam preparatory opportunities, professional development, experiential learning, resources, and mentors."

Guiseppi says that Aspiring Lawyer magazine will expand the Law Center's commitment to reach even more students from underrepresented backgrounds whether or not they participate in the Pipeline Program.

"Due to the limited number of seats available in our program, many eager applicants are simply not able to be part of our summer cohort. However, through this innovative magazine, I am thrilled that the University of Houston Law Center has stepped up again to provide foundational law school preparatory information to those who need it most," she said.

