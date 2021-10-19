The Webb Schools to Announce Historic Gift

Donation to drive Webb's growth as an unparalleled global center for unbounded education.

CLAREMONT, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Webb Schools will announce an historic gift that will dramatically expand innovative education programs, strengthen their team of expert educators and significantly boost student aid.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

WHERE: The public announcement will be made via PR Newswire, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, webb.org and webb100.org following a private, virtual celebration with alumni.

WHO: The Webb Schools include Webb School of California, Vivian Webb School and the Raymond M. Alf Museum of Paleontology, the only accredited museum of paleontology at a high school.

MEDIA CONTACT: To request additional information, schedule interviews or arrange embargoed content before Oct. 23, contact William Diepenbrock, director of marketing and strategic communications, at 909-214-6909 or wdiepenbrock@webb.org.

The Webb Schools, located in the hills of Claremont, California, enroll 250 boarding students from across the globe and 150 day students from Southern California. Webb's "unbounded" approach to academics fosters an entrepreneurial spirit that creates scholars with a rich array of perspectives and goals. The program draws on hands-on learning, unique academic partnerships and a location in the heart of the cultural, academic and environmental riches of Southern California. The philosophy encompasses in-depth studies in all disciplines driven by the passions and knowledge of Webb's expert teachers.

