Actor Maggie Q's Morning Complete By ActivatedYou™ Tops 1000+ Reviews

Created by animal rights activist and actor Maggie Q to help her achieve optimal health while balancing the demands of her career, ActivatedYou Morning Complete is designed for anyone who wants to start each day on a healthy note and enjoy enhanced health throughout their day. In addition to prebiotics and probiotics, Morning Complete features six additional hand-selected nutrient blends designed to "rev up" your metabolism, keep your spirit lifted, help your body protect itself against some oxidative stressors, and support healthy liver and cellular functioning.*

"Filming 12-16 hours a day, sometimes with very physically demanding scenes, I can't start my day without my Morning Complete in a smoothie. It's made a world of difference in my energy levels and digestion — and I'm thrilled it's helping thousands of others achieve their health goals too," explains Maggie Q, star of the recent film The Protégé.

MAGGIE Q's GOOD-TO-GO GREEN SMOOTHIE

¼ cup tahini or almond butter

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk or water

½ green apple

½ cup kale

1 tbsp hemp or flaxseeds

½ tbsp chia or basil seeds

½ ripe avocado or green banana

1 scoop ActivatedYou Morning Complete

Toss all ingredients in a blender, add ice and blend until desired consistency.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete — an apple cinnamon-flavored, sugar-free powder supplement designed to be mixed in water or a smoothie — is complete 'wellness in a glass' thanks to the potent blend of nutrients in each serving,* including:

Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend – Known as the "fertilizer" of your microbiome, prebiotics feed the good bacteria in your gut. The prebiotic blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.*



Green Superfoods Blend – These greens — including spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass — are the nutrients that your body needs to help you sail through your busiest days without energy crashes. *



Metabolic Enhancing Blend – Green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit help support a healthy metabolism and burn fat efficiently.*



Antioxidant Blend – Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol) are all superstars in helping your body fight off environmental toxins.*



Sugar Balancing Support – Formulated to help your body function and perform at peak levels, this blend features gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract.*



Adaptogens – Helping support your body's ability to respond to stress while fighting off fatigue, adaptogens in Morning Complete include astragalus root extract, rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane).*



Cellular Function and Liver Support – Organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract are found to support your body's natural mitochondrial and detoxification functions.*



Probiotic Blend – This drink provides a boost of probiotics to your system in the form of 9 different probiotic strains – B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, S. thermophilus — to help populate your digestive system with beneficial bacteria.*

Manufactured in the USA, ActivatedYou Morning Complete is $49, a special celebratory offer.

About ActivatedYou™

Founded on Maggie Q's holistic health mission, ActivatedYou believes that to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body and spirit. And that's what ActivatedYou strives to do through our products and education, every single day. ActivatedYou approaches problems right from the root, to help you live your healthiest, happiest life. Our unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health, and improve lives. To learn more, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram.

ABOUT MAGGIE Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand, Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission Impossible 3 (which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year) — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's struggles with her own health led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition. At this point, Maggie knows more about what to do in order to look and feel your best than most nutritionists or dieticians! And that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. In other news, Maggie Q's stars as the lead in the hit new action film, The Protégé.

*Individual results can and will vary.

