Canada Goose Brings Arctic Luxury to First-Ever California Store with Iconic Snow Room

TORONTO, ON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Canada Goose opens its doors at South Coast Plaza. The brand is bringing its Canadian heritage to the West Coast, with quintessential products for Californians – offering supreme functionality and protection for any adventure. The iconic Snow Room, the next generation of the brand's award-winning Cold Room, arrives in the United States for the first time at this store, giving guests the opportunity to explore Canada Goose's extensive product library and trusted expertise in performance.

Canada Goose South Coast Plaza

For locals who want to feel the Arctic, the store's Snow Room simulates a daily snowstorm with temperatures reaching as low as -10°F. This innovative retail experience replicates various weather conditions, an invitation to put Canada Goose products to the ultimate test in functionality. The Snow Room's environment is inspired by the climate of Churchill, Manitoba, best known as the Polar Bear capital of the world, and home to longstanding Canada Goose partner, Polar Bears International (PBI), the non-profit organization dedicated to advocacy and the worldwide conservation of polar bears and their habitats.

Canada Goose Snow Room

Known around the world as a performance luxury essential, Canada Goose can be seen on city streets, mountain peaks and film sets, alike, with a variety of ideal products for the West Coast lifestyle. The brand's lightweight down jackets are made for every day, perfect for chasing sunsets in Malibu and hiking in Griffith Park. The newest line of lightweight down jackets, puffers and vests, called the Cypress and Crofton collections, are made with the brand's Recycled Feather-Light Ripstop Fabric, which is 100% Recycled Nylon and includes a water-repellent finish. The HyBridge® collection provides lightweight warmth that is designed to move with you, perfect for active use, layering and on-the-go adventures. Packable and portable, these styles are also the perfect travel companion. The selection of knit sweaters, hoodies and zip-ups, made with Merino Wool and Organic Cotton, are fit for a casual, laid back look. Thermal Mapping® technology is incorporated in the knit styles to maximize warmth and breathability with strategically placed down-filled panels and a more open knit construction in areas that are prone to overheating.

Canada Goose's HUMANATURE platform is the driving force of its purpose to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. HUMANATURE unites the brand's sustainability and values-based initiatives, including its Sustainable Impact Strategy, philanthropic work and dedication to culture through the arts. HUMANATURE is brought to life in the South Coast Plaza store through the Northern Art Program, which celebrates Northern Canadian artists. For this location, the brand partnered with artist, Winnie Truong. Truong's artwork for the space, titled Zephyr, is a stop-motion animation work created entirely with cut paper that guests can experience in the Snow Room. Zephyr is inspired by the idea of the invisible made visible, with impressions of flora and landscapes of the Los Angeles area and beyond – across San Bernardino Forest, and towards Joshua Tree. Guests will be treated to an entrancing animation of beautiful scenes that rise and fall with the introduction of new environments. Additional illustrations and sculptures by Inuit artisans are showcased throughout the store, all embodying the symbiotic relationship between people and the planet.

On November 12, Canada Goose's brand-new Footwear collection will be available in-store. The collection complements and completes the Canada Goose lifestyle. The collection features two styles: the Snow Mantra Boots and Journey Boots. The Snow Mantra Boots are born from the brand's Snow Mantra Parka, renowned as the warmest coat on Earth and designed with functional intention. The Journey Boots are expertly crafted in Italy and built for the demands of the everyday. Designed with an iconic squared off-toe, The Journey was inspired by classic Hiker boots worn in the Alps.

This location will also carry the brand's highly sought-after collaborations and special collections, including Canada Goose's collection with Polar Bears International (PBI), comprised of men's, women's and children's lightweight down jackets, parkas, rainwear and accessories. With every purchase, Canada Goose donates a portion of the proceeds to PBI, to aid in environmental research and polar bear advocacy.

Canada Goose continues to transform the way it does business and ensures its commitments are embedded across its operations, including its ambitious goals of achieving net zero carbon emissions, going plastic-free and integrating recycled and organic fibres into all of its products which will be available for purchase at the South Coast Plaza store. In June 2021, Canada Goose also announced its commitment to end the use of all fur, a decision driven by HUMANATURE and relentless innovation.

About Canada Goose

Founded in 1957 in a small warehouse in Toronto, Canada, Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS, TSX: GOOS) is a lifestyle brand and a leading manufacturer of performance luxury apparel. Every collection is informed by the rugged demands of the Arctic, ensuring a legacy of functionality is embedded in every product from parkas and rainwear to apparel and accessories. Canada Goose is inspired by relentless innovation and uncompromised craftsmanship, recognized as a leader for its Made in Canada commitment. In 2020, Canada Goose announced HUMANATURE, its purpose platform that unites its sustainability and values-based initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to keep the planet cold and the people on it warm. Canada Goose also owns Baffin, a Canadian designer and manufacturer of performance outdoor and industrial footwear. Visit www.canadagoose.com for more information.

