EBONY Announces Additional Details for the 2021 EBONY Power 100 Presented by Verizon

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EBONY today announced that Emmy Award-winning and GRAMMY nominated actor, singer, comedian, and television personality Wayne Brady has been tapped to host the 2021 EBONY Power 100 presented by Verizon. The multi-hyphenate talent, who will also give a special performance during the show, will receive the Vanguard Award for his outstanding achievements to American culture whose body of work in the performing arts spans three decades as a consummate, all-around entertainer and performer. To be held in Los Angeles on October 23rd, the star-studded awards ceremony will honor the remarkable achievements of African-Americans across industries and marks the culmination of EBONY's 75th anniversary year.

Additionally, EBONY rounded out this year's POWER 100 list unveiling that it will honor five-time GRAMMY winners, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees, and legendary songwriting and music production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of their unparalleled contributions to music. Widely recognized as crafting the "Minneapolis sound" along with Prince, the iconic pair's impressive body of work extends across four decades of undeniable classics and chart-topping hits for some of the world's biggest artists including Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, George Michael, Boyz II Men, New Edition, Mary J Blige, Michael Jackson, Sounds Of Blackness and Yolanda Adams and countless others. This summer, the duo released their chart-topping debut album Jam & Lewis, Volume One.

Both Wayne Brady and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis will join this year's illustrious group of recently announced Special Awards recipients including: Storm Reid (Rising Star Award); Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett (Innovator of the Year); MC Lyte (Trailblazer Award); Deion Sanders (Game Changer of the Year); Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (Entertainer of the Year Award) and P&G Executives Marc Pritchard, Damon Jones and Stephanie Headley (Corporate Citizen Award).

Power 100 will feature performances from Deon Jones, Justin Skye, Erica Campbell and Lucky Daye with GRAMMY Award-winning musician Adam Blackstone serving as Music Director. Following the show, DJ Aktive will provide music for the official afterparty.

To kick-off the weekend, EBONY will host a pre-reception event on Friday, October 22nd with DJ M.O.S.

"With this year's EBONY Power 100, we knew we had to come back in a big way. Our 2021 honorees represent a diverse collective of leaders, trailblazers and powerhouse creatives in their respective industries," said Michele Ghee, EBONY CEO. "With Wayne Brady at the helm as host, I know that we are creating an unforgettable evening of celebration and a milestone for the new EBONY as we culminate our 75th Anniversary!"

For the full 2021 EBONY Power 100 list, please visit: EBONY.com

The 2021 EBONY 100 Awards Ceremony is supported by Procter & Gamble, Coke Zero Sugar, Baccarat, Dove, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, Cadillac and McDonald's.

Cocktails for EBONY Power 100 will be provided by CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.

ABOUT EBONY

Now in its 75th year, EBONY continues to be the leading authority for all facets of Black life - staying rooted as an anchor of Black culture. Under new ownership and leadership, the rebirth of EBONY signals the evolution of the beloved publication as a 21st century digital media brand with a focus on creating exceptional content and experiences illuminating the Black perspective.

EBONY is a property of 1145 Holdings LLC

