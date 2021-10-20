First Community Corporation Announces Record Earnings, Third Quarter Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights for Third Quarter of 2021

  • Net income of $4.748 million, an increase of 79.0% year-over-year and 34.0% linked quarter.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $6.115 million, up 41.8% year-over year and 32.0% linked quarter.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.63 per common share for the quarter and $1.53 year-to-date through September 30, 2021.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans, increased during the third quarter by $41.3 million, an annualized growth rate of 19.9%.
  • Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management, during the third quarter of $44.7 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.6%.
  • Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.040 million, an increase of 54.8% year-over-year and 8.7% linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis including PPP loans of 3.47%, excluding PPP loans 3.08%
  • Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.10%, past due ratio of 0.03% and net loan recovery excluding overdrafts of $354 thousand during the third quarter, with a year-to-date net recovery of $259 thousand.
  • Cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, which is the 79th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq:  FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $4.748 million as compared to $2.652 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 79.0%.  Diluted earnings per common share were $0.63 for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.35 for the third quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased 34.0% from $3.543 million in the second quarter of 2021 and diluted earnings per common share increased from $0.47.  Pre-tax pre-provision earnings or PTPPE in the third quarter of 2021 were $6.115 million compared to third quarter of 2020 PTPPE of $4.312 million and second quarter 2021 PTPPE of $4.632 million, an increase of 41.8% and 32.0% respectively.

Year-to-date through September 30, 2021 net income was $11.546 million compared to $6.663 million during the first nine months of 2020.  Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $1.53, compared to $0.89 during the same time period in 2020.    Year-to-date through September 30, 2021 PTPPE were $15.070 million compared to $11.618 million during the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 29.7%.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021.  The company will pay a $0.12 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock.  This dividend is payable November 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2021.  Mike Crapps, First Community President and CEO, commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 79th consecutive quarter."

On April 12, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,540,332 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021.   Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time.  No share repurchases have been made under the plan as of September 30, 2021.  Mr. Crapps noted, "This approved share repurchase plan provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute.  At September 30, 2021, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.56%, 13.58%, and 14.74%, respectively.  This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2020 of 8.95%, 12.96%, and 14.08%, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.58% compared to 12.96% at September 30, 2020.   Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 8.00% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 8.60% as of September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality / Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

Asset quality metrics remained extremely strong as of September 30, 2021.  The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.10% of total assets and a total past due ratio of 0.03%.  Net loan recoveries excluding overdrafts for the quarter were $354 thousand and the year-to-date through September 30, 2021 net recovery was $259 thousand.  The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 6.5% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2021.  The one large loan relationship previously discussed as negatively impacting these metrics was resolved during the quarter.

Balance Sheet                   

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased during the third quarter by $41.3 million which is an annualized growth rate of 19.9%.  Non-PPP loan growth during the third quarter was the result of increased production and manageable levels of payoffs on a linked quarter basis.  Commercial loan production was $70.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, the bank had remaining $9.1 million in PPP loans and an additional $1.8 million in a related credit facility on the balance sheet.  Mr. Crapps noted, "As a community bank committed to the success of local businesses, we were pleased to be able to support our customers with access to the PPP funding.  We are now working with our customers through the SBA forgiveness process with $38.1 million forgiven in the third quarter of this year.  By year end, we expect the remaining PPP loan portfolio on our balance sheet to be immaterial."

Total deposits were $1.334 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $1.290 billion at June 30, 2021.  Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $45.4 million or 3.9% to $1.208 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.162 billion at June 30, 2021.  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $59.8 million at September 30, 2021, down slightly from $60.5 million at June 30, 2021.  Costs of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.12% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.14% in the second quarter of the year.  Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.15% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.17% in the second quarter of the year.  Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be our low-cost deposit base.  During 2021, we have continued to grow pure deposits while at the same time working to reduce our cost of deposits."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $1.364 million or 12.3% to $12.456 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to second quarter net interest income of $11.092 million.  Year-over-year, net interest income increased $2.280 million or 22.4% from $10.176 million in the third quarter of 2020.  Third quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.47% compared to net interest margin of 3.20% in the second quarter.  Third quarter net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.08% compared to 3.11% in the second quarter.   During the third quarter of 2021, the bank benefitted from $1.561 million in accretion of net deferred PPP loan fees due to the previously referenced reduction in PPP loans.  Additionally, primarily due to the resolution of the previously mentioned loan relationship, the bank collected interest income of approximately $140 thousand this quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased 13.7% on a linked quarter basis, to $3.564 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $3.418 million in the second quarter.  In the third quarter, the bank benefitted from other non-recurring non-interest income of $47 thousand from the collection of a summary judgment related to a loan charged off at a bank, which the company subsequently acquired.  Year-over-year, non-interest income, adjusted for securities gains and losses and other non-recurring income, increased 2.2% from $3.440 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues in the mortgage line of business were basically flat on a linked quarter basis at $1.147 million in the third quarter compared to $1.143 million in the second quarter of the year and down 18.2% year-over-year.  Mortgage loan production decreased 4.5 % on a linked quarter and 43.3% year-over-year largely due to a large decrease in the number of refinance loans.   Improvements in the gain-on-sale margin helped offset the lower production volume.

Revenue in the investment advisory line of business increased 54.8% year-over-year and 8.7% on a linked quarter with $1.040 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $672 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and $957 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.  Assets under management (AUM), were $588.6 million at September 30, 2021 up from $577.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $501.0 million at December 31,2020.  Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business.  We are pleased with the activity and momentum in each of our business units."

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.905 million in the third quarter of 2021, up just $27 thousand over the second quarter of 2021.  As expected, Other expense, which was higher in the second quarter of the year due to some non-recurring expenses including legal fees associated with a loan relationship, was down $299 thousand on a linked quarter basis.  During the third quarter, the bank received reimbursement of $153 thousand of these legal fees paid in the second quarter due to the resolution of the loan relationship.  Salaries and benefits expense increased $446 thousand on a linked quarter basis, with nearly all of the increase attributable to two items, increased incentive plan accruals related to higher performance and results year-to-date and a lower credit for deferred loan costs in the third quarter.  Marketing and public relations expense decreased $173 thousand due to a lighter media schedule during the summer months.  FDIC insurance expense increased $43 thousand due to a higher assessment base and a higher assessment rate related to a decrease in the bank's leverage ratio due to an increase in assets.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina.  First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers.  First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia.  For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will" or other statements that indicate future periods.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION





BALANCE SHEET DATA





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







As of




September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,




2021

2021

2020

2020








  Total Assets



$    1,560,326

$    1,514,973

$    1,395,382

$    1,381,804

  Other Short-term Investments and CD's1


55,259

52,316

46,062

106,231

  Investment Securities



515,260

470,669

361,919

295,525

  Loans Held for Sale



6,213

11,416

45,020

37,587

  Loans







     Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans


9,109

47,229

42,242

49,799

     Non-PPP Loans



872,411

831,089

801,915

794,661

  Total Loans



881,520

878,318

844,157

844,460

  Allowance for Loan Losses



11,025

10,638

10,389

10,113

  Goodwill



14,637

14,637

14,637

14,637

  Other Intangibles



959

1,011

1,120

1,188

  Total Deposits



1,333,568

1,289,883

1,189,413

1,173,551

  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase


59,821

60,487

40,914

47,142

  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances


-

-

-

-

  Junior Subordinated Debt



14,964

14,964

14,964

14,964

  Shareholders' Equity



139,113

137,927

136,337

133,244








  Book Value Per Common Share



$          18.44

$          18.29

$          18.18

$          17.78

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share 


$          16.37

$          16.22

$          16.08

$          15.67

  Equity to Assets



8.92%

9.10%

9.77%

9.64%

  Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets


8.00%

8.16%

8.74%

8.60%

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

66.57%

68.98%

74.76%

75.16%

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

66.10%

68.09%

70.97%

71.96%

  Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans



1.25%

1.21%

1.23%

1.20%








Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):







  Leverage Ratio



8.56%

8.48%

8.84%

8.95%

  Tier 1 Capital Ratio



13.58%

13.52%

12.83%

12.96%

  Total Capital Ratio



14.74%

14.66%

13.94%

14.08%

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio


13.58%

13.52%

12.83%

12.96%

  Tier 1 Regulatory Capital



$       129,741

$       125,732

$       120,385

$       117,700

  Total Regulatory Capital



$       140,766

$       136,370

$       130,774

$       127,813

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital



$       129,741

$       125,732

$       120,385

$       117,700








1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits








Average Balances:


Three months ended


Nine months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2021

2020


2021

2020








  Average Total Assets


$    1,542,820

$    1,345,109


$    1,495,657

$    1,263,865

  Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

893,888

868,096


891,987

815,724

  Average Earning Assets


1,440,961

1,248,607


1,395,123

1,165,980

  Average Deposits


1,312,565

1,136,977


1,268,965

1,055,778

  Average Other Borrowings


77,840

63,312


77,179

67,504

  Average Shareholders' Equity


140,404

131,737


137,087

127,388








Asset Quality:


 As of 



September 30,

June 30,

March 30,

December 31,

September 30,



2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)






  Special Mention


$          2,851

$          3,085

$          3,507

$          7,757

$          4,977

  Substandard


7,992

11,707

12,136

7,810

5,082

  Doubtful


-

-

-

-

-

  Pass


870,677

863,526

853,423

828,590

834,401



$       881,520

$       878,318

$       869,066

$       844,157

$       844,460

Nonperforming Assets







  Non-accrual Loans


$             359

$          3,986

$          4,521

$          4,562

$          1,656

  Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

1,165

1,182

1,076

1,201

1,313

  Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

-

4,165

-

1,260

34

Total Nonperforming Assets


$          1,524

$          9,333

$          5,597

$          7,023

$          3,003

Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$          1,474

$          1,510

$          1,515

$          1,552

$          1,568










 Three months ended 


 Nine months ended 



September 30,


September 30,



2021

2020


2021

2020

  Loans Charged-off


$               -

$                8


$             127

$               24

  Overdrafts Charged-off


20

17


39

49

  Loan Recoveries


(354)

(126)


(386)

(146)

  Overdraft Recoveries


(4)

(14)


(23)

(26)

     Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)


$            (338)

$           (115)


$           (243)

$             (99)

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans2


-0.15%

-0.05%


-0.04%

-0.02%

2 Annualized














FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION













INCOME STATEMENT DATA








(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three months ended


Three months ended


Three months ended


Nine months ended




September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


September 30,




2021

2020


2021

2020


2021

2020


2021

2020
















  Interest income


$    12,982

$    10,976


$    11,664

$    10,666


$    11,218

$    10,710


$   35,864

$   32,352


  Interest expense


526

800


572

923


651

1,293


1,749

3,016


  Net interest income


12,456

10,176


11,092

9,743


10,567

9,417


34,115

29,336


  Provision for loan losses


49

1,062


168

1,250


177

1,075


394

3,387


  Net interest income after provision


12,407

9,114


10,924

8,493


10,390

8,342


33,721

25,949


  Non-interest income














    Deposit service charges


257

242


212

210


246

399


715

851


    Mortgage banking income


1,147

1,403


1,143

1,572


990

982


3,280

3,957


    Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

1,040

672


957

671


877

634


2,874

1,977


    Gain (loss) on sale of securities


-

99


-

-


-

-


-

99


    Gain (loss) on sale of other assets


13

141


-

-


77

6


90

147


    Non-recurring BOLI income


-

311


-

-


-

-


-

311


    Other non-recurring income


47

-


-

-


100



147



    Other


1,060

982


1,106

934


1,006

907


3,172

2,823


  Total non-interest income


3,564

3,850


3,418

3,387


3,296

2,928


10,278

10,165


  Non-interest expense














    Salaries and employee benefits


6,394

6,087


5,948

5,840


5,964

5,653


18,306

17,580


    Occupancy


743

736


734

679


730

643


2,207

2,058


    Equipment


336

318


338

298


275

318


949

934


    Marketing and public relations


140

342


313

247


396

354


849

943


    FDIC assessment 


189

137


146

88


169

42


504

267


    Other real estate expenses


58

79


55

40


29

35


142

154


    Amortization of intangibles


52

95


52

95


57

105


161

295


    Other


1,993

1,920


2,292

1,844


1,920

1,888


6,205

5,652


  Total non-interest expense


9,905

9,714


9,878

9,131


9,540

9,038


29,323

27,883


  Income before taxes


6,066

3,250


4,464

2,749


4,146

2,232


14,676

8,231


  Income tax expense


1,318

598


921

532


891

438


3,130

1,568


  Net income


$     4,748

$     2,652


$     3,543

$      2,217


$      3,255

$      1,794


$   11,546

$     6,663
















  Per share data














     Net income, basic 


$       0.63

$       0.36


$       0.47

$        0.30


$       0.44

$       0.24


$      1.54

$      0.90


     Net income, diluted 


$       0.63

$       0.35


$       0.47

$        0.30


$       0.43

$       0.24


$      1.53

$      0.89
















  Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,498,832

7,457,750


7,485,625

7,435,933


7,475,522

7,427,257


7,486,746

7,440,376


  Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,555,998

7,481,568


7,537,179

7,465,212


7,522,568

7,472,956


7,540,332

7,474,906


  Shares outstanding period end


7,544,374

7,492,908


7,539,587

7,486,151


7,524,944

7,462,247


7,544,374

7,492,908
















  Return on average assets


1.22%

0.78%


0.94%

0.70%


0.92%

0.61%


1.03%

0.70%


  Return on average common equity


13.42%

8.01%


10.51%

7.03%


9.74%

5.84%


11.26%

6.99%


  Return on average common tangible equity

15.10%

9.11%


11.89%

8.04%


11.01%

6.72%


12.71%

7.99%


  Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 

3.43%

3.24%


3.17%

3.35%


3.20%

3.52%


3.27%

3.36%


  Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)


3.47%

3.28%


3.20%

3.38%


3.23%

3.55%


3.30%

3.39%


  Efficiency ratio1


61.56%

71.53%


67.50%

69.00%


69.16%

72.79%


65.87%

71.07%


1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities











Three months ended September 30, 2021


Three months ended September 30, 2020



Average

Interest 

Yield/


Average

Interest 

Yield/



Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Assets









Earning assets









  Loans









     PPP loans

$          31,936

$        1,646

20.45%


$          49,203

$           360

2.91%


     Non-PPP loans

861,952

9,310

4.29%


818,893

9,048

4.40%


  Total loans

893,888

10,956

4.86%


868,096

9,408

4.31%


  Securities

488,526

1,995

1.62%


299,858

1,525

2.02%


  Other short-term investments and CD's

58,547

31

0.21%


80,653

43

0.21%


Total earning assets

1,440,961

12,982

3.57%


1,248,607

10,976

3.50%


Cash and due from banks

24,903




15,568




Premises and equipment

33,747




34,721




Goodwill and other intangibles

15,621




15,872




Other assets

38,376




39,751




Allowance for loan losses

(10,788)




(9,410)




Total assets

$     1,542,820




$     1,345,109













Liabilities









Interest-bearing liabilities









  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$        306,108

$             43

0.06%


$        256,990

$             57

0.09%


  Money market accounts

278,958

109

0.16%


228,502

146

0.25%


  Savings deposits

139,540

20

0.06%


117,818

18

0.06%


  Time deposits

157,485

231

0.58%


166,070

438

1.05%


  Other borrowings

77,840

123

0.63%


63,312

141

0.89%


Total interest-bearing liabilities

959,931

526

0.22%


832,692

800

0.38%


Demand deposits

430,474




367,597




Other liabilities

12,011




13,083




Shareholders' equity

140,404




131,737




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,542,820




$     1,345,109













Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.12%




0.23%


Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.15%




0.27%


Net interest spread 



3.35%




3.12%


Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans


$      10,810

3.04%



$        9,816

3.26%


Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans


$      12,456

3.43%



$      10,176

3.24%


Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$      10,939

3.08%



$        9,922

3.29%


Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$      12,585

3.47%



$      10,282

3.28%


FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities












Nine months ended September 30, 2021


Nine months ended September 30, 2020




Average

Interest 

Yield/


Average

Interest 

Yield/




Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate


Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate



Assets










Earning assets










  Loans










     PPP loans

$          47,605

$        3,086

8.67%


$          27,088

$           577

2.85%



     Non-PPP loans

844,382

27,061

4.28%


788,636

26,677

4.52%



  Total loans

891,987

30,147

4.52%


815,724

27,254

4.46%



  Securities

431,332

5,623

1.74%


293,724

4,862

2.21%



  Other short-term investments and CD's

71,804

94

0.18%


56,532

236

0.56%



Total earning assets

1,395,123

35,864

3.44%


1,165,980

32,352

3.71%



Cash and due from banks

22,844




15,142





Premises and equipment

34,065




34,853





Goodwill and other intangibles

15,673




15,967





Other assets

38,581




39,975





Allowance for loan losses

(10,629)




(8,052)





Total assets

$     1,495,657




$     1,263,865















Liabilities










Interest-bearing liabilities










  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$        296,430

152

0.07%


$        235,346

220

0.12%



  Money market accounts

267,143

359

0.18%


210,212

674

0.43%



  Savings deposits

132,700

58

0.06%


110,095

65

0.08%



  Time deposits

158,969

801

0.67%


167,150

1,456

1.16%



  Other borrowings

77,179

379

0.66%


67,504

601

1.19%



Total interest-bearing liabilities

932,421

1,749

0.25%


790,307

3,016

0.51%



Demand deposits

413,723




332,975





Other liabilities

12,426




13,195





Shareholders' equity

137,087




127,388





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,495,657




$     1,263,865















Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



0.14%




0.31%



Cost of funds, including demand deposits



0.17%




0.36%



Net interest spread 



3.19%




3.20%



Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$      31,029

3.08%



$      28,759

3.37%



Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

34,115

3.27%



29,336

3.36%



Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$      31,389

3.11%



$      29,046

3.41%



Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$      34,475

3.30%



$      29,623

3.39%



The tables below provide a reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:


















 

September 30,



June 30,



December 31,



September 30,


Tangible book value per common share



2021



2021



2020



2020


Tangible common equity per common share (non–GAAP)


$

16.37


$

16.22


$

16.08


$

15.67


Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.07



2.07



2.10



2.11


Book value per common share (GAAP)


$

18.44


$

18.29


$

18.18


$

17.78


Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets














Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non–GAAP)



8.00

%


8.16

%


8.74

%


8.60

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.92

%


0.94

%


1.03

%


1.04

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)



8.92

%


9.10

%


9.77

%


9.64

%
















Return on average tangible common equity

Three months ended
September 30,

Three months ended
June 30,


Three months ended
March 31,


Nine months ended
September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020


2021


2020


2021


2020


Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

15.10

%

9.11

%

11.89

%

8.04

%

11.01

%

6.72

%

12.71

%

7.99

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(1.68)

%

(1.10)

%

(1.38)

%

(1.01)

%

(1.27)

%

(0.88)

%

(1.45)

%

(1.00)

%

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

13.42

%

8.01

%

10.51

%

7.03

%

9.74

%

5.84

%

11.26

%

6.99

%


Three months ended

Nine months ended


September

30,


June

30,

September

30,


September 30,

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings


2021



2021



2020


2021


2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non–GAAP)

$

6,115


$

4,632


$

4,312

$

15,070

$

11,618

Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings


(1,367)



(1,089)



(1,660)


(3,524)


(4,955)

Net Income (GAAP)

$

4,748


$

3,543


$

2,652

$

11,546

$

6,663




Three months ended

Nine months ended




September 30,

September 30,

Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans



2021



2020


2021

2020

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.04%



3.26%


3.08%

3.37%

Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.39



(0.02)


0.19

(0.01)

Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.43%



3.24%


3.27%

3.36%



Three months ended



Nine months ended



September 30,



September 30,

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans


2021

2020



2021

2020

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)


3.08%

3.29%



3.11%

3.41%

Effect to adjust for PPP loans


0.39

(0.01)



0.19

(0.02)

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)


3.47%

3.28%



3.30%

3.39%




 

September 30,



June 30,


 

Growth


Annualized
Growth


Loans and loan growth



2021



2021


Dollars


Rate


Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)


$

870,608



829,086



41,522


19.9

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities



1,803



2,003



(200)


(39.6)

%

Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)


$

872,411


$

831,089


$

41,322


19.7

%

PPP Loans



9,109



47,229



(38,120)


(320.2)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)


$

881,520


$

878,318


$

3,202


1.4

%


















 

September 30,



December 31,


 

Growth


Annualized
Growth


Loans and loan growth



2021



2020


Dollars


Rate


Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)


$

870,608



796,727



73,881


12.4

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities



1,803



5,188



(3,385)


(87.2)

%

Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)


$

872,411


$

801,915


$

70,496


11.8

%

PPP Loans



9,109



42,242



(33,133)


(104.9)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)


$

881,520


$

844,157


$

37,363


5.9

%















Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

  • "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
  • "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
  • "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
  • "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
  • "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

