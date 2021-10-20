Las Vegas Sands Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS), the world's leading developer and operator of convention-based Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"While heightened pandemic-related restrictions impacted our financial results this quarter, we were able to generate positive EBITDA in each of our markets. We remain enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties as greater volumes of visitors are eventually able to travel to Macao and Singapore," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer. "We also remain deeply committed to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities as they recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

"We remain confident in the eventual recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets. Demand for our offerings from customers who have been able to visit remains strong, but pandemic-related travel restrictions in both Macao and Singapore continue to limit visitation and hinder our current financial performance."

"Our industry-leading investments in our team members, our communities, and our market-leading Integrated Resort offerings position us exceedingly well to deliver growth as these travel restrictions eventually subside and the recovery comes to fruition. We are fortunate that our financial strength supports our investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, as well as our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets."

Net revenue was $857 million, compared to $446 million in the prior year quarter. Operating loss was $316 million, compared to $523 million in the prior year quarter. Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2021 was $594 million, compared to $664 million in the third quarter of 2020. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $47 million, compared to $(163) million in the prior year quarter.

In March 2021, LVS entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $6.25 billion and anticipates the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022. The financial position, results of operations and cash flows of the Las Vegas Operating Properties have been presented as a discontinued operation held for sale.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL increased to $611 million, compared to $167 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net loss for SCL was $423 million, compared to $562 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $157 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $134 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost in the third quarter of 2021 increased to 4.4% due to the expiration of interest rate swaps in August 2020 related to the SCL senior notes, and our weighted average debt balance increased compared to the prior year quarter due to borrowings of $505 million under the SCL Credit Facility in the first quarter of 2021.

Our income tax benefit for the third quarter of 2021 was $27 million, compared to an income tax expense of $5 million in the prior year quarter. The income tax benefit for the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by a 21% statutory rate on our U.S. operations and a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of September 30, 2021 were $1.64 billion.

The company has access to $3.93 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit.

As of September 30, 2021, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases, was $14.50 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled $192 million, primarily including construction, development and maintenance activities of $116 million in Macao, $52 million at Marina Bay Sands and $24 million in Corporate and Other.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Non-GAAP Measures

Within the company's third quarter 2021 press release, the company makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures that supplement the company's consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP including "adjusted net income/loss," "adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share," and "consolidated adjusted property EBITDA," which have directly comparable GAAP financial measures along with "adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA," "hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin," "hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss," and "hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share." The company believes these measures represent important internal measures of financial performance. Set forth in the financial schedules accompanying this release and presentations included on the company's website are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosure by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The definitions of our non-GAAP financial measures and the specific reasons why the company's management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows are presented below.

The following non-GAAP financial measures are used by management, as well as industry analysts, to evaluate the company's operations and operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented so investors have the same financial data management uses in evaluating financial performance with the belief it will assist the investment community in properly assessing the underlying financial performance of the company on a year-over-year and a quarter sequential basis.

Adjusted net income/loss, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income (loss) attributable to Las Vegas Sands excluding certain nonrecurring corporate expenses, pre-opening expense, development expense, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, loss on modification or early retirement of debt, other income or expense and income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax. Adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures as management believes they are (1) each widely used measures of performance by industry analysts and investors and (2) a principal basis for valuation of Integrated Resort companies, as these non-GAAP measures are considered by many as alternative measures on which to base expectations for future results. These measures also form the basis of certain internal management performance expectations.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is net income/loss from continuing operations before stock-based compensation expense, corporate expense, pre-opening expense, development expense, depreciation and amortization, amortization of leasehold interests in land, gain or loss on disposal or impairment of assets, interest, other income or expense, gain or loss on modification or early retirement of debt and income taxes. Management utilizes consolidated adjusted property EBITDA to compare the operating profitability of its operations with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. Integrated Resort companies have historically reported adjusted property EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure to GAAP financial measures. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, Integrated Resort companies, including Las Vegas Sands, have historically excluded certain expenses that do not relate to the management of specific properties, such as pre-opening expense, development expense and corporate expense, from their adjusted property EBITDA calculations. Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to income/loss from operations (as an indicator of operating performance) or to cash flows from operations (as a measure of liquidity), in each case, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The company has significant uses of cash flow, including capital expenditures, dividend payments, interest payments, debt principal payments and income tax payments, which are not reflected in consolidated adjusted property EBITDA. Not all companies calculate adjusted property EBITDA in the same manner. As a result, consolidated adjusted property EBITDA as presented by Las Vegas Sands may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA, a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of consolidated adjusted property EBITDA, is presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is based on applying a Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.30% to the Rolling Chip volume for the quarter if the actual win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45% for our Macao and Singapore properties and applying a win percentage of 22.0% for Baccarat and 20.0% for non-Baccarat games to the respective table games drops for the quarter if the actual win percentages are outside the expected ranges of 18.0% to 26.0% for Baccarat and 16.0% to 24.0% for non-Baccarat at our Las Vegas properties. We do not present adjustments for Non-Rolling Chip drop for our table games play at our Macao and Singapore properties, nor for slots at any of our properties. Hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA is also adjusted for the estimated gaming taxes, commissions paid, bad debt expense, discounts and other incentives that would have been incurred when applying the win percentages noted above to the respective gaming volumes. The hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA measure presents a consistent measure for evaluating the operating performance of our properties from period to period.

Hold-normalized adjusted net income/loss and hold-normalized adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share are additional supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that, in addition to the aforementioned reasons for the presentation of adjusted net income/loss and adjusted earnings/loss per diluted share, are presented to adjust for the impact of certain variances in table games' win percentages, which can vary from period to period.

The company may also present the above items on a constant currency basis. This information is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating current quarter local currency amounts to U.S. dollars based on prior period exchange rates. These amounts are compared to the prior period to derive non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline. Management considers non-GAAP constant-currency growth/decline to be a useful metric to investors and management as it allows a more direct comparison of current performance to historical performance.

The company also makes reference to adjusted property EBITDA margin and hold-normalized adjusted property EBITDA margin, which are calculated using the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures.

Exhibit 1 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:















Casino

$ 533



$ 281



$ 2,241



$ 1,352

Rooms

100



35



311



181

Food and beverage

42



31



148



101

Mall

165



83



469



228

Convention, retail and other

17



16



57



63

Net revenues

857



446



3,226



1,925

Operating expenses:















Resort operations

810



611



2,699



2,174

Corporate

64



33



169



145

Pre-opening

6



5



15



14

Development

13



3



59



18

Depreciation and amortization

262



248



775



745

Amortization of leasehold interests in land

14



14



42



41

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4



55



18



62





1,173



969



3,777



3,199

Operating loss

(316)



(523)



(551)



(1,274)

Other income (expense):















Interest income

1



3



3



20

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(157)



(134)



(469)



(376)

Other income (expense)

(12)



(5)



(19)



29

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

(137)



—



(137)



—

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(621)



(659)



(1,173)



(1,601)

Income tax (expense) benefit

27



(5)



19



4

Net loss from continuing operations

(594)



(664)



(1,154)



(1,597)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

99



(67)



75



(170)

Net loss

(495)



(731)



(1,079)



(1,767)

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

127



166



241



381

Net loss attributable to Las Vegas Sands Corp.

$ (368)



$ (565)



$ (838)



$ (1,386)



















Earnings (loss) per share — basic:















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (0.61)



$ (0.65)



$ (1.20)



$ (1.59)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

0.13



(0.09)



0.10



(0.22)

Net loss per common share

$ (0.48)



$ (0.74)



$ (1.10)



$ (1.81)



















Earnings (loss) per share — diluted:















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (0.61)



$ (0.65)



$ (1.20)



$ (1.59)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

0.13



(0.09)



0.10



(0.22)

Net loss per common share

$ (0.48)



$ (0.74)



$ (1.10)



$ (1.81)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

764



764



764



764

Diluted

764



764



764



764



















Dividends declared per common share

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 0.79



Exhibit 2 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Net Revenues and Adjusted Property EBITDA (In millions) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Revenues















The Venetian Macao $ 253



$ 68



$ 984



$ 411

The Londoner Macao 123



22



449



202

The Parisian Macao 102



40



290



158

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 111



25



406



151

Sands Macao 20



12



97



88

Ferry Operations and Other 7



4



22



22

Macao Operations 616



171



2,248



1,032



















Marina Bay Sands 249



281



1,002



916

Intercompany Royalties(1) 16



11



66



46

Intersegment Eliminations (2) (24)



(17)



(90)



(69)





$ 857



$ 446



$ 3,226



$ 1,925



















Adjusted Property EBITDA















The Venetian Macao $ 40



$ (78)



$ 230



$ (126)

The Londoner Macao (33)



(71)



(61)



(150)

The Parisian Macao 5



(40)



(3)



(124)

The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 42



(15)



156



(5)

Sands Macao (21)



(26)



(52)



(58)

Ferry Operations and Other (1)



(3)



(6)



(15)

Macao Operations 32



(233)



264



(478)



















Marina Bay Sands 15



70



271



239



$ 47



$ (163)



$ 535



$ (239)



















Adjusted Property EBITDA as a Percentage of Net Revenues













The Venetian Macao 15.8 %





23.4 %



The Londoner Macao













The Parisian Macao 4.9 %











The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao 37.8 %





38.4 %



Sands Macao













Ferry Operations and Other













Macao Operations 5.2 %





11.7 %





















Marina Bay Sands 6.0 %

24.9 %

27.0 %

26.1 %

















Total 5.5 %





16.6 %





____________________

Note: The information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (1) Royalties earned from foreign operations, which were previously included in the Las Vegas Operating Properties and will continue post-closing of the sale. (2) Intersegment eliminations include royalties and other intercompany services.

Exhibit 3 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss from Continuing Operations to Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (594)



$ (664)



$ (1,154)



$ (1,597)

Add (deduct):













Income tax expense (benefit) (27)



5



(19)



(4)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt 137



—



137



—

Other (income) expense 12



5



19



(29)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 157



134



469



376

Interest income (1)



(3)



(3)



(20)

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 4



55



18



62

Amortization of leasehold interests in land 14



14



42



41

Depreciation and amortization 262



248



775



745

Development expense 13



3



59



18

Pre-opening expense 6



5



15



14

Stock-based compensation (1) —



2



8



10

Corporate expense 64



33



169



145

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 47



$ (163)



$ 535



$ (239)



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2) (4)



(24)









Hold-normalized casino expense (2) (3)



6









Consolidated Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 40



$ (181)











____________________

Note: The information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating

Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (1) During the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations of $3 million and $6 million, respectively, of which $3 million and $4 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, the company recorded stock-based compensation expense from continuing operations of $17 million and $19 million, respectively, of which $9 million and $9 million, respectively, is included in corporate expense on the company's condensed consolidated statements of operations. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited)

The following are reconciliations of Adjusted Property EBITDA to Hold-Normalized Adjusted Property EBITDA:





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ 32



$ —



$ (4)



$ 28

Marina Bay Sands

15



(4)



1



12





$ 47



$ (4)



$ (3)



$ 40









































Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

































Hold-Normalized



Adjusted

Hold-Normalized

Hold-Normalized

Adjusted



Property

Casino

Casino

Property



EBITDA

Revenue (1)

Expense (2)

EBITDA Macao Operations

$ (233)



$ (10)



$ 3



$ (240)

Marina Bay Sands

70



(14)



3



59





$ (163)



$ (24)



$ 6



$ (181)



____________________

Note: The information for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, excludes the results of the Las Vegas Operating Properties, as they are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (1) For Macao Operations and Marina Bay Sands, this represents the estimated incremental casino revenue related to Rolling Chip volume play that would have been earned or lost had the company's current period win percentage equaled 3.30%. This calculation will only be applied if the current period win percentage is outside the expected range of 3.15% to 3.45%. These amounts have been offset by the estimated commissions paid and discounts and other incentives rebated directly or indirectly to customers. (2) Represents the estimated incremental expenses (gaming taxes and bad debt expense) that would have been incurred or avoided on the incremental casino revenue calculated in (1) above.

Exhibit 5 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of Net Loss Attributable to LVS to Adjusted Net Loss and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Net Loss:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net loss attributable to LVS

$ (368)



$ (565)



$ (838)



$ (1,386)



















Pre-opening expense

6



5



15



14

Development expense

13



3



59



18

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

4



55



18



62

Other (income) expense

12



5



19



(29)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

137



—



137



—

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(99)



67



(75)



170

Income tax impact on net income adjustments (1)

(3)



(1)



(14)



(5)

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(48)



(18)



(55)



(15)

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ (346)



$ (449)



$ (734)



$ (1,171)



















Hold-normalized casino revenue (2)

(4)



(24)









Hold-normalized casino expense (2)

(3)



6









Income tax impact on hold adjustments (1)

1



2









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

1



2









Hold-normalized adjusted net loss from continuing operations attributable to LVS

$ (351)



$ (463)



























The following is a reconciliation of Diluted Loss per Share to Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share and Hold-Normalized Adjusted Loss per Diluted Share:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Per diluted share of common stock:















Net loss attributable to LVS

$ (0.48)



$ (0.74)



$ (1.10)



$ (1.81)



















Pre-opening expense

0.01



0.01



0.02



0.02

Development expense

0.02



—



0.08



0.02

Loss on disposal or impairment of assets

—



0.07



0.02



0.09

Other (income) expense

0.01



0.01



0.03



(0.04)

Loss on modification or early retirement of debt

0.18



—



0.18



—

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(0.13)



0.09



(0.10)



0.22

Income tax impact on net income adjustments

—



—



(0.02)



(0.01)

Noncontrolling interest impact on net income adjustments

(0.06)



(0.03)



(0.07)



(0.02)

Adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations

$ (0.45)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.96)



$ (1.53)



















Hold-normalized casino revenue

(0.01)



(0.03)









Hold-normalized casino expense

—



0.01









Income tax impact on hold adjustments

—



—









Noncontrolling interest impact on hold adjustments

—



—









Hold-normalized adjusted loss per diluted share from continuing operations

$ (0.46)



$ (0.61)



























Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

764



764



764



764



____________________

(1) The income tax impact for each adjustment is derived by applying the effective tax rate, including current and deferred income tax expense, based upon the jurisdiction and the nature of the adjustment. (2) See Exhibit 4.

Exhibit 6 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Casino Statistics:















The Venetian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 3,380



$ 543



$ 4,948



$ 2,075

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 117



$ 63



$ 165



$ 101

Average number of table games

623



680



627



609

Average number of slot machines

1,276



797



1,165



979



















The Londoner Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,437



$ 194



$ 2,961



$ 1,684

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 83



$ 31



$ 105



$ 121

Average number of table games

470



317



473



324

Average number of slot machines

1,124



371



945



570



















The Parisian Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 3,417



$ 1,109



$ 3,089



$ 2,047

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 52



$ 39



$ 77



$ 91

Average number of table games

268



284



268



273

Average number of slot machines

978



723



925



779



















The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 4,687



$ 1,023



$ 7,893



$ 3,368

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 52



$ —



$ 64



$ 104

Average number of table games

142



183



142



161

Average number of slot machines

140



18



100



64



















Sands Macao:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 1,089



$ 748



$ 2,338



$ 2,021

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 83



$ 44



$ 99



$ 91

Average number of table games

155



170



155



169

Average number of slot machines

653



500



578



549



















Marina Bay Sands:















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 2,209



$ 2,471



$ 3,078



$ 5,213

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 656



$ 832



$ 796



$ 676

Average number of table games

542



604



561



605

Average number of slot machines

1,881



1,554



1,894



1,933



















Las Vegas Operating Properties(3):















Table games win per unit per day (1)

$ 5,244



$ 1,868



$ 3,553



$ 3,392

Slot machine win per unit per day (2)

$ 588



$ 396



$ 534



$ 353

Average number of table games

189



198



187



201

Average number of slot machines

1,695



1,350



1,568



1,578



____________________

Note: These casino statistics exclude table games and slot machines shutdown due to social distancing measures or closure of the gaming facilities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming operations at our Macao properties were closed on February 5, 2020 and reopened on February 20, 2020 due to a government mandate, except for gaming operations at The Londoner Macao, which resumed on February 27, 2020. The Las Vegas Operating Properties were closed on March 18, 2020 and reopened on June 4, 2020, due to the statewide closure of non-essential services by the State of Nevada. Marina Bay Sands gaming operations were closed effective April 7, 2020 through June 30, 2020, due to Singapore mandated government closures of all non-essential services. During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, gaming operations at Marina Bay Sands were closed on May 17 until May 18, and on July 22 until August 4, due to pandemic-related measures implemented in consultation with Singapore government authorities. (1) Table games win per unit per day is shown before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and

allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (2) Slot machine win per unit per day is shown before deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis. (3) The Las Vegas Operating Properties are classified as a discontinued operation held for sale.

Exhibit 7 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Venetian Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 176



$ 32



$ 144

Rooms 18



3



15

Food and Beverage 6



2



4

Mall 49



28



21

Convention, Retail and Other 4



3



1

Net Revenues $ 253



$ 68



$ 185













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 40



$ (78)



$ 118

EBITDA Margin % 15.8 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 781



$ 188



$ 593

Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.22 %

3.93 %

(1.71) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 632



$ 118



$ 514

Non-Rolling Chip Win % 27.9 %

22.5 %

5.4 pts











Slot Handle $ 362



$ 101



$ 261

Slot Hold % 3.8 %

4.6 %

(0.8) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 48.4 %

7.6 %

40.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 149



$ 198



$ (49)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 72



$ 15



$ 57



____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. During the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, rooms utilized to house team members who received the vaccine and to provide lodging for medical support staff were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Londoner Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 80



$ 5



$ 75

Rooms 22



2



20

Food and Beverage 6



3



3

Mall 13



9



4

Convention, Retail and Other 2



3



(1)

Net Revenues $ 123



$ 22



$ 101













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (33)



$ (71)



$ 38

EBITDA Margin %





















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 1,266



$ —



$ 1,266

Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.04 %

— %

2.04 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 388



$ 29



$ 359

Non-Rolling Chip Win % 20.5 %

19.5 %

1.0 pts











Slot Handle $ 225



$ 36



$ 189

Slot Hold % 3.8 %

2.9 %

0.9 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 38.8 %

4.0 %

34.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 155



$ 129



$ 26

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 60



$ 5



$ 55



____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, and to provide lodging for team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, rooms utilized to house team members who received the vaccine were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Parisian Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 75



$ 26



$ 49

Rooms 12



4



8

Food and Beverage 4



3



1

Mall 10



6



4

Convention, Retail and Other 1



1



—

Net Revenues $ 102



$ 40



$ 62













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 5



$ (40)



$ 45

EBITDA Margin % 4.9 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 175



$ 335



$ (160)

Rolling Chip Win %(1) 16.12 %

6.13 %

9.99 pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 246



$ 44



$ 202

Non-Rolling Chip Win % 22.8 %

19.3 %

3.5 pts











Slot Handle $ 153



$ 44



$ 109

Slot Hold % 3.1 %

5.9 %

(2.8) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 52.5 %

12.7 %

39.8 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 116



$ 131



$ (15)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 61



$ 17



$ 44



____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. During the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, rooms utilized to house team members who received the vaccine were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 44



$ 10



$ 34

Rooms 11



1



10

Food and Beverage 3



—



3

Mall 52



13



39

Convention, Retail and Other 1



1



—

Net Revenues $ 111



$ 25



$ 86













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 42



$ (15)



$ 57

EBITDA Margin % 37.8 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 308



$ 397



$ (89)

Rolling Chip Win %(1) 2.40 %

2.84 %

(0.44) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 269



$ 41



$ 228

Non-Rolling Chip Win % 20.0 %

14.6 %

5.4 pts











Slot Handle $ 7



$ —



$ 7

Slot Hold % 9.7 %

— %

9.7 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 41.3 %

8.7 %

32.6 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 439



$ 260



$ 179

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 181



$ 23



$ 158



____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. During the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Sands Macao September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 16



$ 11



$ 5

Rooms 2



—



2

Food and Beverage 2



1



1

Net Revenues $ 20



$ 12



$ 8













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (21)



$ (26)



$ 5

EBITDA Margin %





















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 137



$ 129



$ 8

Rolling Chip Win %(1) 0.11 %

2.67 %

(2.56) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 89



$ 46



$ 43

Non-Rolling Chip Win % 17.4 %

17.9 %

(0.5) pts











Slot Handle $ 147



$ 67



$ 80

Slot Hold % 3.4 %

3.1 %

0.3 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 63.2 %

14.5 %

48.7 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 134



$ 159



$ (25)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 85



$ 23



$ 62



____________________

Note: Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, rooms utilized to house team members due to travel restrictions were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Marina Bay Sands September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 142



$ 197



$ (55)

Rooms 35



25



10

Food and Beverage 21



22



(1)

Mall 41



28



13

Convention, Retail and Other 10



9



1

Net Revenues $ 249



$ 281



$ (32)













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 15



$ 70



$ (55)

EBITDA Margin % 6.0 %

24.9 %















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Rolling Chip Volume $ 459



$ 1,477



$ (1,018)

Rolling Chip Win %(1) 4.05 %

4.23 %

(0.18) pts











Non-Rolling Chip Drop $ 638



$ 421



$ 217

Non-Rolling Chip Win % 11.7 %

17.8 %

(6.1) pts











Slot Handle $ 2,299



$ 2,636



$ (337)

Slot Hold % 4.2 %

4.5 %

(0.3) pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 71.7 %

55.5 %

16.2 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 235



$ 257



$ (22)

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 169



$ 143



$ 26



____________________

Note: During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, gaming operations at Marina Bay Sands were closed on July 22 and reopened on August 5, due to pandemic-related measures implemented in consultation with Singapore government authorities. Due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions, the property operated at a reduced capacity during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, with some operations temporarily closed. Rooms utilized for government quarantine purposes were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) This compares to our expected Rolling Chip win percentage of 3.15% to 3.45% (calculated before discounts, commissions, deferring revenue associated with the company's loyalty programs and allocating casino revenues related to goods and services provided to patrons on a complimentary basis).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Discontinued Operation Held for Sale (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Las Vegas Operating Properties(1) September 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2021

2020

Change Revenues:









Casino $ 141



$ 59



$ 82

Rooms 142



41



101

Food and Beverage 70



23



47

Convention, Retail and Other(2) 46



18



28

Net Revenues $ 399



$ 141



$ 258













Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 132



$ (40)



$ 172

EBITDA Margin % 33.1 %



















Gaming Statistics









(Dollars in millions)





















Table Games Drop $ 440



$ 425



$ 15

Table Games Win %(3) 20.7 %

8.0 %

12.7 pts











Slot Handle $ 1,057



$ 588



$ 469

Slot Hold % 8.7 %

8.4 %

0.3 pts











Hotel Statistics





















Occupancy % 96.9 %

43.7 %

53.2 pts Average Daily Rate (ADR) $ 228



$ 174



$ 54

Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) $ 221



$ 76



$ 145



____________________

Note: During the quarter ended September 30, 2020, due to social distancing measures and travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the property operated at a reduced capacity, with some operations temporarily closed, and rooms within the property's Venezia tower that remained closed were excluded from the calculation of hotel statistics above. (1) In March 2021, LVS entered into definitive agreements to sell its Las Vegas real property and operations and as a result have been classified as a discontinued operation held for sale. (2) Prior year amounts have been adjusted to conform to the current period presentation, which excludes intercompany royalties as these will continue post-closing of the sale. See Exhibit 2. (3) This compares to our expected Baccarat win percentage of 18.0% to 26.0% and our expected non-Baccarat win percentage of 16.0% to 24.0% (calculated before discounts).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Data - Asian Retail Mall Operations (Unaudited)





For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

TTM September 30,

2021 (Dollars in millions except per

square foot data)

Gross

Revenue(1)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Gross Leasable

Area (sq. ft.)

Occupancy % at End of

Period

Tenant Sales

Per Sq. Ft.(2) Shoppes at Venetian

$ 49



$ 45



91.8 %

814,731



78.7 %

$ 1,368



























Shoppes at Four Seasons























Luxury Retail

39



38



97.4 %

125,466



100.0 %

9,146

Other Stores

13



12



92.3 %

118,727



88.2 %

2,702

Total

52



50



96.2 %

244,193



94.3 %

6,298



























Shoppes at Londoner(3)

13



11



84.6 %

520,302



60.4 %

1,240



























Shoppes at Parisian

10



8



80.0 %

296,322



76.7 %

683



























Total Cotai Strip in Macao

124



114



91.9 %

1,875,548



75.4 %

2,092



























The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

41



36



87.8 %

622,073



97.5 %

1,480



























Total

$ 165



$ 150



90.9 %

2,497,621



80.9 %

$ 1,921



____________________

Note: This table excludes the results of our mall operations at Sands Macao. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants were provided rent concessions of $10 million at our Macao properties and $6 million at Marina Bay Sands. (1) Gross revenue figures are net of intersegment revenue eliminations. (2) Tenant sales per square foot reflect sales from tenants only after the tenant has been open for a period of 12 months. (3) The Shoppes at Londoner will feature up to an estimated 600,000 square feet of gross leasable area upon completion of all phases of the renovation, rebranding and expansion to The Londoner Macao.

