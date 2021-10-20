NuVinAir Global Partners with BraunAbility to Bring "Clean Driving" to the Veteran Community and Beyond Industry Innovators Join Forces During October's "National Disability Employment Awareness Month" To Help Ensure Equal Opportunity for All Americans

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVinAir Global , which offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors, is pleased to announce its partnership with BraunAbility , the leading manufacturer of wheelchair-accessible vehicles and wheelchair lifts around the world.

With a nationwide dealer network, BraunAbility caters to individuals with mobility challenges, including veterans with disabilities, by providing its participating mobility dealers with clean and sanitized vehicles treated with NuVinAir Global's 'Total Health' protection, a proprietary product line that utilizes sanitization science and a patented cleaning process.

"Since launching several years ago, we've been focused on bringing 'clean driving' to drivers and passengers across the country, a mission that's been catapulted by the pandemic over the past 18 months," said Kyle Bailey, NuVinAir Global's CEO and founder. "With an unprecedented urgency for ensuring all vehicles are sanitized and disinfected, joining forces with BraunAbility enables us to pay homage to our valiant veterans who may have mobility challenges — a community close to our hearts — while also empowering them with a sense of confidence that we're putting their health at the forefront, every time they step foot inside their vehicle," said Bailey.

Recently, BraunAbility completed a pilot program using NuVinAir Global's suite of odor-elimination products, including its EPA-approved, eco-friendly disinfectant cleaner ReKlenz-X that kills 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses. Impressed with the speed and efficiency of NuVinAir's "Total Health" treatment process, the seven participating locations gave the product rave reviews. As a result, BraunAbility has committed to making the product available to its entire dealer network.

"As individuals with physical disabilities, many of our customers are at high-risk of health complications due to any number of viruses. It just makes sense to ensure our customers have access to the added confidence of a clean vehicle sanitized by NuVinAir," said Bob Desmarais, Vice President of Dealer Development for BraunAbility. "In addition, many of our customers are veterans, so knowing NuVinAir is veteran-owned and employs former and current members of the military reaffirmed our desire to partner with them."

As NuVinAir Global expands its footprint across the country, the company will continue to solidify its industry leadership as the authority in creating healthy vehicle interiors. To learn the latest news, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog https://www.nuvinair.com/blog/ .

About BraunAbility

BraunAbility is a leading manufacturer of mobility transportation solutions, including wheelchair accessible vehicles, wheelchair lifts and seating, storage, and securement products. Founded nearly 50 years ago by Ralph Braun, an entrepreneur who spent most of his life in a wheelchair, the company has grown into a well-known and trusted name in the mobility industry, bringing independence to millions of individuals across the world. BraunAbility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patricia Industries, a division of Investor AB. Visit BraunAbility.com for more information. Press inquiries can be submitted to mediaquestions@braunlift.com . For information about the venture, please contact Theo Verginis, general counsel, at theo.verginis@braunability.com .

About NuVinAir Global

Based in Dallas, NuVinAir Global offers a suite of patented and proprietary products that safely and effectively create healthy vehicle interiors. The company delivers a 'Total Health' product line that utilizes sanitization science and a patented cleaning process to dealerships, rental-car companies, and other automotive businesses. NuVinAir Global's patented ReStore and ReFresh treatments are used to clean the interior air of the vehicle, including the HVAC system, and remove contaminants, odor, and pollutants by dispelling a dry, hygienic vapor that reaches places that sprays and wipes simply cannot. Products and programs are sold through its franchisees, who own exclusive rights to their defined territories. To learn more about NuVinAir Global, visit nuvinair.com and follow their blog https://www.nuvinair.com/blog/ .

