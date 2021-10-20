Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.55 per Common Share

Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago

CLEVELAND, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per common share payable on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 19, 2021.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Sherwin-Williams Company)
Investor Relations Contacts:  

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye                                     

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications                           

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams                      

Sherwin-Williams

Direct:  216.515.8682                 

Direct:  216.515.8849

investor.relations@sherwin.com     

corporatemedia@sherwin.com



Eric Swanson    


Vice President, Investor Relations    


Sherwin-Williams  


Direct:  216.566.2766 


investor.relations@sherwin.com  


