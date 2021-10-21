Attendees will gain insights into the vital role human intelligence plays in developing machine learning data operations and AI data solutions

iMerit and TechCrunch Announce ML DataOps Summit to be Held on December 2nd, 2021 Attendees will gain insights into the vital role human intelligence plays in developing machine learning data operations and AI data solutions

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iMerit , a leading AI data solutions company, today announced its inaugural conference, the iMerit ML DataOps Summit, which is a live virtual event taking place on December 2, 2021 at 9 a.m. PDT. Hosted in partnership with TechCrunch, the iMerit ML DataOps Summit will bring together innovators at the forefront of data operations, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Register here .

iMerit Technologyhttps://imerit.net/ (PRNewsfoto/iMerit Technology)

Attendees will gain insights on the importance of leveraging human intelligence to advance AI, how to solve edge cases with high quality data, scaling data pipelines for rapid deployment and more. Through engaging keynotes, panels, and fireside chats, participants will hear the challenges and opportunities of machine learning data operations trending across a variety of industries, including autonomous mobility, medical AI, geospatial, technology, and more.

Some of this year's featured speakers include:

Radha Basu , iMerit, Founder and CEO

Ragavan Srinivasan , Facebook AI, Head of Product

DJ Patil, Former U.S. Chief Data Scientist Officer

Hussein Mehanna , Cruise, Vice President of AI/ML

Jack Xiaojiang Guo , Nuro, Head of Autonomy Platform

Eldar Khaliullin , Magic Leap, Principal Engineer, Data Tools

Jinhua Zhao , Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT ), Edward and Joyce Linde Associate Professor of City and Transportation Planning

Jeff Mills , iMerit, Chief Revenue Officer

Eran Shlomo , Dataloop, Co-Founder and CEO

Ivan Lee , Datasaur, Founder and CEO

Chris Barker , CBC Transportation Consulting, CEO

Prabhdeep Singh , SambaNova Systems, Vice President of Software Products

Kriti Gupta, The Floor, Data Engineer

"A staggering number of companies have accelerated their AI adoption initiatives, with many incorporating AI as a mainstream technology within their business," said Radha Basu, CEO and Founder of iMerit. "As a leader in end-to-end AI data solutions, iMerit looks forward to gathering the top minds in artificial intelligence to discuss strategies around machine learning data operations and unveiling why leveraging human intelligence is the critical path to advancing AI."

Accelerated by COVID-19, digital innovation has put AI and analytics at the forefront of many business operations. The iMerit ML DataOps Summit will provide insights on how businesses can find efficient methods, tools, processes and principles to prepare the data needed to conquer AI at the edge.

"We're excited to host this conference in partnership with iMerit," said Joey Hinson, Senior Director of Operations at TechCrunch. "This dynamic speaker panel will deliver the compelling discussions around AI and machine learning that our audience expects."

Additionally, the iMerit ML DataOps Summit will host a virtual expo showcasing data annotation and automation tool providers that are building the future of ML DataOps.

For more information or to register for the free virtual event, click here .

About iMerit

iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high quality data across computer vision, natural language processing and content services that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,000 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan, Europe, India and the United States. Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are CDC Group, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net .

