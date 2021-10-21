Press Release - InSite Secures Strategic Investment from Sustainability Firm GEF Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InSite announced today that it has completed a strategic investment with GEF Capital Partners ("GEF Capital"), a leading sustainability-focused private equity firm. By partnering with GEF Capital, InSite will expand its capabilities to meet the growing demand for healthy, high-performing building portfolios. With InSite's market-leading solutions addressing energy efficiency and its growing focus on supporting its customers' sustainability and ESG requirements, InSite's technology and services continue to lead the digital building revolution and broader climate technology demands.

InSite Secures Strategic Investment from Sustainability Firm GEF Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

InSite is a leading business intelligence solution that helps organizations integrate their physical and digital assets to maximize the quality and efficiency of their building portfolios. The InSite platform combines enterprise-level analytics, mobility, and security features with powerful, scalable tools for data integration, validation, warehousing, and sophisticated visualizations to reduce energy usage, improve building performance and health and enable organizations to meet their sustainability goals. InSite is delivered as a fully integrated SaaS offering for facilities and real estate teams, leveraging data and machine/human analytics in a flexible structure, making access to valuable intelligence less expensive and less complicated.

"We are enormously excited about this partnership with GEF Capital and what it will mean to our customers. During this time of market evolution, our partnership with GEF Capital will enable us to scale InSite's current offerings, while catalyzing the development of exciting new solutions addressing ESG and sustainability, to meet future market demand," said Francis Gangemi, InSite's President.

"InSite has built a market leading solution for building owners and operators. We are looking forward to supporting InSite's growth and its continued innovation as it scales for its next phase of growth and development," said Stuart Barkoff, a Managing Partner at GEF Capital who will oversee the investment on behalf of GEF Capital.

About InSite:

InSite is a premier business intelligence solution for owners and operators of real estate portfolios. InSite's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform provides innovative digital solutions that promote better business outcomes and lower operational costs. The InSite platform was built to help solve a growing proliferation of systems, complexity, and productivity loss by enabling rapid access to real intelligence. Visit www.insiteintelligence.com for additional information.

About GEF Capital Partners:

GEF Capital Partners is a private equity fund manager focused on making investments in companies that seek to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and pollution. With operations in the United States, Brazil, and India, GEF Capital works with its investment and portfolio company partners to bring capital as well as strategic and operational expertise to businesses that promote the efficient use of scarce natural resources. By enabling clean energy, improving energy efficiency, reducing the amount of waste generated or water used, or building products using fewer or more efficient materials, GEF Capital seeks to invest capital in ways that deliver both private equity risk-adjusted returns and positive environmental outcomes. Visit www.gefcapital.com for additional information.

FOR INFORMATION: Lisa West

202.728.9800

lwest@insiteintelligence.com

