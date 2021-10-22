Tomato Interactive Holds the First Golden October 'GO DAY' Shopping Festival for Saving More

Gold is the Color of Autumn Deals Tomato Interactive Holds the First Golden October 'GO DAY' Shopping Festival for Saving More

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tomato Interactive is proud to curate the first Golden October - 'GO DAY' shopping festival. It will be held from October 11th to November 3rd, kicking off autumn with twenty-four days of epic deals and the best quality products has to offer.

‘GO DAY’ shopping festival – Brand Collection

The shopping extravaganza will deliver users over 15 top brands and buzzworthy items across many categories, including home, beauty, electronics, and more, along with the best product benefits and never-before-seen exclusives.

Tomato Interactive provides businesses with an opportunity to market their products to millions of customers worldwide who are excited to shop for great deals and high quality.

Catch Top Goods on GO DAY

Deals start on October 11th. Beginning on that day, users can start shopping exclusive offers and discounts, including:

ECOVACS ROBOTICS has led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive by building a world where home asks less of attention and becomes more seamless and powerful.

DEEBOT N8 PRO+ brings a hands-free and effectively superior cleaning experience for customers. Powered by TrueDetect 3D obstacle detection and avoidance technology, TrueMapping laser-based mapping and navigation technology, together with the compatibility of the Auto-Empty Station, the DEEBOT N8 PRO+ delivers a cleaning experience that reduces direct human interaction, providing a safe and hassle-free environment for families. DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI features ECOVACS' optimized AIVI™ (Artificial Intelligence and Visual Interpretation) Technology for faster obstacle recognition and advanced mopping and vacuuming performance. The DEEBOT OZMO T8 AIVI is also the winner of the internationally respected iF Design Award for 2020.

SmallRig designs and builds complete accessory solutions for content creations with cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones.

SmallRig Professional Phone Video Kit provides one-stop solutions for mobile videography. It includes a phone cage, a microphone, a LED light, and a tripod, extending the possibilities in creations. SmallRig Portable Beauty-enhancing LED Lamp L10 provides 0-100% brightness control and 360-degree lighting selection, adapting to multiple scenarios for customers' vlog, work, and study.

XTEP is a professional sportswear brand with an impressive product portfolio and extensive global distribution networks. The latest XTEP JLIN2 professional basketball shoes, co-designed by Jeremy Lin, will make its world debut on the GO DAY shopping festival; NAP is a designer brand producing high-quality loungewear and home furnishing products to modern women. NAP emphasizes modernity, simplicity and fashion, providing products for consumers strives for freedom and abundance; Dreame Technology is dedicated to creating and innovating high-end cleaning appliances by leveraging endless creativity and remarkable engineering. With an impressive portfolio of core inventions boasting more than 150 core patents and a workforce consisting mainly of engineers from world-class universities, Dreame Technology ceaselessly strives to enhance the quality of life of global users.

Consumers will also be provided with options of the following brands: ClicBot, CUPSHE, Fommos, moody, simorr, SKYWORTH, imoo, comfee, URBAN REVIVO, and Xiaomi.

More information about special offers will be revealed during the shopping festival, so keep up-to-date on the 'GO DAY' shopping festival www.shopgoday.com.

Covering a wide range of products, the 'GO DAY' shopping festival enables top brands to show their inspiration and creation to customers on a broader stage. As the festival organizer, Tomato Interactive will continuously devote itself to enhance the global influence of brands and help companies bring more valuable products to buyers.

The shopping season is already underway and the 'GO DAY' shopping festival is just around the corner.

About Tomato Interactive

Tomato Interactive Ltd. was founded in Hong Kong to provide global influencer marketing, global media buy, online advertising, and global integrated marketing in over 180 countries and regions. Tomato Interactive helps connect brands and consumers globally and locally. It developed a unique influencer marketing model and strategy to help brands deliver their brand values in overseas markets. The service ranges from initiation of the creative idea, strategic consulting, influencer selection and communication, content quality assurance, and data & marketing analysis.

