California Lawyers Association 2022 Legal London Program Will Offer Edinburgh

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) and its Litigation Section are pleased to announce its 2022 "A Week in Legal London," with unique opportunities for members to interact with and learn from UK colleagues. The program, now in its 34th year, offers participants the chance to explore the tradition and ceremony of the UK courts, leveraging CLA's exclusive access; CLA members will be the special guests of the Lord Chief Justice, The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon and the President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, The Right Honourable The Lord Reed of Allermuir. New for 2022 is a limited-availability add-on program, extending the trip via 5-days in Edinburgh, Scotland. The London program will run from March 20, 2022 to March 26, 2022, and the Edinburgh program will extend from March 27, 2022 through March 31, 2022.

A Week in Legal London participants attend sessions of the Supreme Court, the Royal Courts of Justice, the Old Bailey, and other historically significant legal institutions. This year's program will introduce participants to two new courts - the Oxford and Luton Crown Courts. In a historic setting, participants will engage in courtroom observations and discussions with members of the bar and judiciary. In addition, educational and networking opportunities are available through luncheons in the historic Inns of Court, which are typically only accessible to members of the British legal community. Social interactions with solicitors, barristers, and judges are coupled with educational opportunities directly tied to each location. The week's London program concludes with a gala dinner in the Peers Dining Room of the House of Lords. A Week in Legal London is limited to 60 participants, ensuring an intimate and rewarding experience.

The Edinburgh program, which has a further limited capacity of 12 members, affords participants an even more intimate experience. The legal community in Scotland is smaller and more closely-knit than London's, and those attending will be given the chance to interact with colleagues and counterparts, and partake in an exclusive luncheon at the Edinburgh Faculty of Advocates. The Closing Reception will be held with members of the local legal profession at The Royal Society of Edinburgh. The CLA group will be staying at the iconic Balmoral Hotel.

"This program is one of the Litigation Section's 'crown jewels,' and offers CLA members an unparalleled opportunity to share valuable time with their UK colleagues," said CLA Interim Co-Executive Director Tricia Horan.

"CLA is continually enhancing existing programs and setting itself apart by creating programs such as A Week in Legal London. Along with priceless content and resources, sharing and comparing experiences with solicitors, barristers, and judges provides invaluable benefits to our members," added CLA Interim Co-Executive Director Ellen Miller.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

ABOUT THE LITIGATION SECTION

The CLA Litigation Section is dedicated to promoting excellence in all areas affecting dispute resolution, including the protection of the rights of all litigants, pre-trial discovery, the expeditious trial of lawsuits, alternative dispute resolution, effective judicial administration, uniform rules of court, and the protection and preservation of the independence of a judiciary of high quality.

