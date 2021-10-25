Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Presents - Winter Social Mixer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Women SongWriters Hall of Fame on Saturday, December 11, 2021 is hosting its First WSHOF -Winter Social Mixer.

Dee Dee Sharp, Legacy and Lifetime Achievement Award, Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

Do you know the name Dee Dee Sharp? How about Cynthia Biggs El? How about Robin Sailor-Zander, Brianna Knight, Jessica Ricca, Kanysha Williams, Lisa Marie, Ida Devine?

Sure you do you just didn't know.

Do you know the songs Living All Alone (Phyllis Hyman written by Cynthia Biggs El), Mashed Potato (written by Dee Dee Sharp), Nights Over Egypt (Cynthia Biggs El).

The above names are names of the songwriters and performers for our 1st Annual Songwriting Competition on Saturday, December 11, 2021 @ 6-8:30pm at Capital Turnaround, Washington DC.

Also on this night we will celebrate and Honor our Legacy and Lifetime Achievement Recipient Ms. Dee Dee Sharp who has hits like Mashed Potato, Do The Bird, I Really Love You and has been romantically linked to Mr. Kenny Gamble of Philadelphia International Records and Muhammed Ali.

Cynthia Biggs El is a powerhouse in her own right and has worked with Tyler Perry had her works featured on television shows like the Steve Harvey Show and Moonlighting starring Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis during the 1980s.

Today Cynthia has a combined catalog of more than 400 songs, not counting the over one hundred derivative works she has not been credited for as co-author/co-publisher. Many of Cynthia's songs have been released or covered by artists such as Patti LaBelle, Jay-Z, T.I., LL Cool J, Pusha T, Mac Miller, Phyllis Hyman, Patti Austin, Grover Washington, Jr., The Jacksons, Stephanie Mills, Regina Belle, Keke Wyatt, SWV, The O'Jays, Jerry Butler, Lou Rawls, Jean Carn, The Jones Girls, Billy Paul, MFSB, Phil Perry, Will Downing, Maysa Leak, Incognito, Dee Dee Sharp Gamble, Faith Evans, Dexter Wansel, MSFB, the UK's Eternal and Angela Bofill, and this list is not exhaustive.

Cynthia actively served on the Board of Governors for the Philadelphia Branch, now Chapter, of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences (NARAS) for five years. Her recruiting efforts to grow the Philadelphia membership were very instrumental in moving the Philadelphia Branch to chapter status.

As a NARAS board member, Cynthia actively served on the MusiCares Committee to help devise ways to provide financial assistance to struggling artists, songwriters and other qualifying music professionals in a timelier fashion. Cynthia was also very active in the Grammy®in Our Schools initiative, participating in educational workshops and other related NARAS events during her tenure on the Philadelphia Branch/Chapter Board of Governors. Today Cynthia maintains her affiliation with the Recording Academy as a voting member of the Philadelphia Chapter.

"… Cynthia Biggs El is recognized by soul music insiders as one of the truly underrated songwriters of the past three decades and a key contributor to the Philadelphia International Records (PIR) chart success of the late 70s and early 80s…While Cynthia Biggs El may never receive her just due in fame, soul music lovers will sing her praises every time they listen to the catalog of exceptional material that she's been a part of creating over the last three decades. Her poetic imagery and female perspective on love and relationships became the lyrical underpinnings of some of the best music of that era."

Chris Rizik, SoulTracks, LLC

In 53 Days you will have the opportunity to meet rising female songwriters and singers at another new first for The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame – Our Inaugural WSHOF Winter Social Mixer.

We will share with you a first look at the panels, speakers, lively discussions and Q&A and events. This will be taking place in Washington, DC. at our mixer on December 11, 2021. The location for the daylong workshops and performances will be announced shortly.

The program will be in person and virtual and will have more focus on the rising songwriter, singer and performer. Although most of the entrants thus far are fairly young, we strongly encourage songwriters and singers age 18 up to 75 to submit and entry. As this is a fundraiser as well as competition. There is a small fee to enter. The fee will go towards helping with expenses of the winner of the songwriting competition.

A WSHOF – Honoree or member will deliver a special message, you will see footage and video shorts from the Inaugural WSHOF Awards 2021, and there will also be a Jam session by the songwriters and performers during the event.

The success and impact of the Inaugural Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has inspired other events and industry leaders to recognize women in the music industry like: The Grammy's, Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and even Oprah Winfrey and her Legends Ball 2021 with nods to Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Roberta Flack who also was an Honoree for The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame and others.

The success and impact of the Womens Songwriters Hall Fame has helped other organizations in recognizing and understanding the importance of the work - The Women Songwriters Hall of Fame has embarked upon for change in the music industry.

It is the hope of the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame and those who will partner and connect with us to push forward and help open doors for women in a myriad of roles such as: Songwriters, CEO's, Publishing Management, Studio Engineers and Musicians and many other areas, says, Executive Director Janice McLean DeLoatch.

After 60 years of the music business virtually leaving women speechless. It's time to make new strides, open doors, uplift women from the past and forge new frontiers for women today.

As such Women Songwriters Hall of Fame is seeking partnerships, collaborations and opportunities to help move the this work forward and welcomes your inquiry.

Registration is now open to sign up if you are interested in competing as a songwriter for our Winter Social Mixer

So head over to Women Songwriters Hall of Fame (www.womensongwritershalloffame.org) to secure your spot and receive updates on new events added to the line-up. We can't wait to celebrate with you this December, 2021.

To learn more about Women Songwriters Hall of Fame, visit www.womensongwritershalloffame.org and follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact: Anai Chen, womensongwriters@gmail.com or info@thewomensongwritershalloffame.org

Women Songwriters Hall of Fame

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Women Songwriters Hall of Fame