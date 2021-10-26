Announcing TOGETHER, A New Hybrid Vision For Art & Culture November 29 - December 5, 2021

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TOGETHER is a renaissance. An experimental happening, multi-format platform and cultural incubator that encourages equitable modes of making and thinking beyond the traditional art market. The project is a diverse collaboration of boundless creativity that seeks to investigate new forms, technologies, and concepts, by convening nonprofit initiatives, hybrid projects, and unconventional enterprises to explore the possibilities of alternative formats for cultural gatherings and artistic production.

The inaugural edition will take place at the Seven Seas Motel, in the historic corridor of Biscayne Boulevard. Guests weave through the motel's open-air gallery, immersed in a thriving community and 1950s aesthetic wave, while simultaneously witnessing the collective manifesting the dreams of tomorrow. TOGETHER propels us into the new, by tapping into our past. Visitors resurface with a unified sense of togetherness, and renewed perspective.

This year, TOGETHER focuses on Latin America and adjacent communities, partnering with the most forward-looking alternative arts organizations—ranging from New York to Lisbon, Guatemala City to Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Havana, Miami, and more.

The program includes an exhibition, a talk and screening series, performances, site-specific installations and musical concerts. Alongside this irl programming, TOGETHER has partnered with Rally, launching its own cryptocurrency, $TGTHR , and releasing NFTs by a selection of artists.

With the massive paradigm shift brought about by the pandemic, all organizations are tasked with reimagining their agendas and structures. TOGETHER breaks with convention and introduces a new, more accessible format anyone can interact with, discuss, and purchase art from. TOGETHER cultivates economic sustainability in the arts by rejecting exclusivity and implementing fair revenue-sharing models among participating artists, institutions, and collectives.

Come hold hands and take the plunge. TOGETHER.

About TOGETHER 2021

An inclusive, fun environment for a diverse audience, TOGETHER unifies a coterie of multidisciplinary creatives that are re-envisioning our collective existence, exploring our roots, and nurturing an inspired future. The artists and ideas that blossom in these fertile grounds go on to shape the programming of museums, biennials, and international fairs.

Launching during Art Basel Week, a time when the global art world descends on Miami, TOGETHER elevates new voices and ideas, rejuvenating the international art scene through innovation, community building, and transparent, collective financial arrangements; with the goal of decentralizing the art market and expanding access to the culture industry's resources.

SOURCE Together Arts