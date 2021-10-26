Second Annual Women Of Power Tech Virtual Experience To Engage Top Black Women Leaders In The Tech Industry

Return of Executive Leadership Event Created for Women of Color in Tech to Network, Share Experiences, and Optimize Career Advancement Strategies, Oct. 27-28

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Enterprise will host its second annual Women of Power Tech virtual summit experience on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. An extension of the Women of Power Summit, firmly established as the largest and most impactful gathering of top black woman corporate executives and business leaders in America, Women of Power Tech, hosted by Ally Bank, will engage mid- to senior-level power players and C-suite executives in technology and tech-driven businesses.

This year, Women of Power Tech is designed to empower attendees to innovate and execute in the post-pandemic workforce. Attendees will gain insights where the industry opportunities are now, including fintech, data, and cybersecurity. Plus, sessions will tackle the tough questions about Black women's lack of representation in the industry and the disparities in access to VC funding for Black female founders, with a solution-oriented focus. And it wouldn't be a Women of Power event without the candid conversation from inspiring women, sharing their keys on how they found success and their strategic advice for how attendees can too. Participants will virtually connect with some of today's most successful business influencers and gain direct access to major corporations eager to recruit ambitious women of color for high-level opportunities in their organizations.

Confirmed speakers for the 2021 Women of Power Tech virtual experience include Ally Director of Multicultural Marketing Erica Hughes; digital undivided CEO Lauren Maillian; BCA Culture CEO Darbi; Podcast host & Multimedia Journalist Lydia T. Blanco; PayPal SVP of Global Regulatory Relations and Consumer Practices Andrea Donkor; Capital One Managing Vice President of People Technology & Accountable Executive for Blacks in Tech, Maureen Jules-Perez; Shiso Founder Aerica Shimizu Banks; Salesforce Vice President Trailblazer Community & Engagement Leah McGowen-Hare; Walmart Global Tech Emerging Technology VP Desirée Gosby; Journalist & Editor Samara Lynn; Fidelity Investments Vice President, Agile Leadership & Development, Shanell Snyder; United HealthGroup Vice President Enabling Processes & Technologies, Provider Engineering Patricia Jordan; 3C Consulting Founder & CEO, Cornelia Shipley; The Katchet Life CEO & Founder Katchet Jackson-Henderson; The Kabs Family's Chan Kabs; BlackRock Managing Director, Head of Research, Analytics & Data Tiffany Perkins-Munn, Ph.D.; Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson; General Motors Manager GM Brand Experiences Lisa Bell; AT&T Assistant Vice President of Project Program Management Chanda Collins; Heride Co-Founder Kiersten Harris; Merck Executive Director Human Health IT Strategy & Value Realization Lead Janel Robinson Edwards; Founder & Project Manager,Tech Women Network & Making Space Initiative Jumoke K. Dada; General Motors Manager of GM Brand Exerience, Lisa Bell; Ally Senior Director IT Jovan Talbert; Open Tech Pledge Co-Founder Camille Eddy; Author, Information security "cybersecurity" and Technology Leader Christina Morillo; Google Global Head of Product Security Strategy Camille Stewart, Esq; and UrbanGeekz Founder & CEO Kunbi Tinuoye.

Other sessions and highlights of Women of Power Tech:

The Fundamentals of Funding

Fintech: Spreading the Wealth

Pandemic Pivot: Transitioning to Tech

Follow The Money: The Rise of Social Media Influencers

Careers in Cyber Security

Find Your Tribe: Conquering Job Isolation & Cultivating Sponsors

…and MUCH MORE

"Women of Power Tech will leverage the intellectual capital, authentic experiences and proven insights of the most powerful sisterhood of leaders in the tech industry," says Black Enterprise Executive Managing Editor Alisa Gumbs. "By the end of the conference, attendees will be empowered, inspired, and equipped with the necessary tools to implement a strategy for success."

The host sponsor of Women of Power Tech is Ally. Presenting sponsor Cadillac. Platinum sponsors are BlackRock, Capital One, Merck, Optum and Walmart. Corporate sponsors are AT&T, Fidelity Investments, Paypal, and Salesforce.

Women of Power Tech begins Wednesday, Oct. 27, and concludes Thursday, Oct. 24, 2021. To register and for more information, visit Women of Power Tech (blackenterprise.com) and follow @BlackEnterprise on Twitter.

