HolonIQ names top 1000 Climate Tech companies, launches open source framework at COP26 HolonIQ released the inaugural 'Climate Tech 1000', a list of the 1000 most promising Climate Tech startups and companies around the world. An open source taxonomy for climate technology was also announced, with the full report to be launched at COP26 next week.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Impact Intelligence Platform, HolonIQ, released the inaugural 'Climate Tech 1000' today. The list identifies the most promising 1000 Climate Tech startups from around the world that are making a substantial contribution to climate change mitigation or adaptation through the application of new technology or scientific knowledge.

HolonIQ Global Climate Tech Landscape 1.0

HolonIQ also announced an open source taxonomy for Climate Technology, built by augmenting experts from around the world with artificial intelligence, to identify 50 key climate technology categories that will lead the fight against climate change. The "Global Climate Technology Landscape 1.0", has been released ahead of the formal launch at COP26 next week at https://globalclimatelandscape.org/

About the 'Climate Tech 1000'

Selected from over 20,000 Climate Tech startups and companies who applied or are covered by HolonIQ's Intelligence Platform.

The top 1000 global climate tech startups are built region by region to ensure the cohort is diverse, truly global and to shine a light on the inspiring innovation happening around the world.

10 regional lists in total including the North America 200, Europe 200, Australia and New Zealand 100, East Asia 100, Nordic Baltic 100, India and South Asia 100, Africa 50, LATAM 50, MENA 50 and Southeast Asia 50.

Startups were scored on five key criteria; market, product and impact, team (including diversity), capital and momentum.

About the Open Source Taxonomy, 'Global Climate Landscape 1.0'

Open-source taxonomy for climate innovation, providing a common structure and language for identifying, tracking and making sense of the breadth and depth of innovation happening in climate technology globally.

The purpose of the 'Global Climate Tech Landscape' is to create a granular and global open-source framework to enable insights such as:

Where are we seeing solutions and innovation? What is the velocity of formation, funding and growth? How is this changing over time?

Where are the gaps? When compared to the challenges we are facing, which areas are under-weight or white-space?

Where are we seeing traction and momentum? Where might new science and technology find a commercial market to apply new novel innovations and achieve self-sustainability?

More information is available at https://www.globalclimatelandscape.org/

The full report will be launched at the NYTimes Climate Hub on Friday 5 November and at an open and free webinar. https://bit.ly/3mgIWY8

About HolonIQ

https://www.holoniq.com/

HolonIQ is the world's leading platform for impact market intelligence. We power decisions that matter across education, healthcare and sustainability.

Our customers are governments, institutions, firms and investors who are shaping and influencing policy, innovation, technology and investment across the impact economy. In this constantly shifting landscape, our customers know that good decisions can't be made without contextualised data, disciplined analysis and a global perspective.

We have developed open-source taxonomies and proprietary artificial intelligence to track these strategic developments around the world, as they happen.

HolonIQ's Purpose

We believe that accelerating the impact economy will power economic growth and solve the world's most important social and environmental challenges.

In 2018, we looked across the global impact landscape and saw the world's most important social and economic systems, such as education, healthcare and sustainability, forced to make critical decisions and trade-offs without sufficiently dedicated, trusted or global market intelligence.

The stakes have never been higher, nor the opportunity greater. Governments, academia, firms and investors around the world need relevant, trusted and globally connected intelligence to inform decisions and actions that impact humanity.

We saw a need for a different kind of technology to power decisions that matter, and we knew it would take a different kind of company to build it. That's why we founded HolonIQ.

