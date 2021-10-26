Passion and Purpose: Roberts Celebrates 20 Years at Jacksonville's Providence Homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing up, Charles Roberts devoted himself to the game of baseball, eventually earning a scholarship to the University of Florida. An unfortunate injury ended his journey on the diamond after two years of college ball.

When injury cut his baseball playing career short, Vice President of Operations Charles Roberts, turned his passion to homebuilding and has blazed a 20-year career with Providence Homes, one of Jacksonville’s only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,600 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save over $5 million in energy bills.

His playing days over, Roberts turned his passion toward a career in construction that recently saw him celebrate 20 years with Providence Homes. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science in building construction, Roberts was hired by Sean Junker at Taylor Woodrow Communities in Orange Park Country Club. Two years later, Junker left the company for Providence Homes (where Junker is now the President and COO). A few months later, Roberts joined him.

"I liked the idea of working for a smaller, locally owned company that was growing rapidly," said Roberts. "Sean and a few others I worked with came to Providence at around the same time. We all worked well together, and it made sense for me to join."

Roberts started at Providence as the Purchasing Manager and developed the procurement, estimating and design departments. He also spearheaded the implementation of the company's management software. After a few years and rapid company growth, the leadership Providence needed to develop and document the company processes and procedures to better serve customers and be more efficient, so Roberts took on the role of Director of Operational Processes and Procedures and stayed in this role for a little over a year. He then moved into his current role as Vice President of Operations in 2007.

"As we have grown over the past two decades, Charles, obviously, has been a huge part of that growth and success," said Junker. In 20 years, he has risen to every challenge and change in the market to keep Providence moving forward and building the best homes possible."

