Semsee Adds New Lines of Business and Expands Number of Agents Using Quoting Platform by 400% in Less Than a Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, the automated small commercial quoting solution, quadrupled the number of agents using its platform to more than 4,000 individual agent users today. The firm, which works with over 25 insurance carriers and over 1,000 agencies, also expanded its quoting capabilities beyond Business Owners Policies (BOP) and Workers' Compensation, adding new lines of business, including General Liability, Commercial Auto and Cyber.

"Our expansion is exciting and humbling. More carriers, agencies, agent networks and adjacent insurance products are recognizing the value of our solution. We're bringing transparency and efficiency to the small commercial buying process, and it's helping both agents and carriers," explains Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO.

"Agents submit one form and receive multiple quotes in minutes. We deliver it in a way that agents can easily understand appetite, compare coverage and pricing information, and talk to their clients about what they're buying and what it covers. At the same time, we are offering carriers more and more ways to connect to these agents at the point of sale, enabling the most efficient way to access the risks they want," Charles-Pierre says.

Semsee, which has created an easy-to-use cloud-based platform, is focused on expanding its community of agents and carriers, and business lines. The firm also plans to add important new capabilities in the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to Andie Sawyers of Stephens Insurance, Inc. in Lawrence, KS, Semsee's value is clear. "Semsee has helped our office become more efficient with quoting small business. With the ability to quote multiple carriers, it has eliminated some of the redundancy and certainly added value to our agency's operations. Semsee bridges the gap between fully digital submissions and ACORD forms attached to emails by automatically producing ACORD forms to use for those carriers that still require paper applications. It's so practical that even our producers like it!"

About Semsee:

Semsee simplifies and accelerates the small commercial quoting experience for independent agents, giving them more time to service their clients and grow revenue. Inspired by the promise of the original SEMCI initiative, Semsee combines advances in technology, workflow efficiencies and data and analytics to give agents fast, accurate quotes from multiple appointed carriers through a single-form submission. Semsee is backed by the D.E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. For more information visit: https://semsee.com.

Contact:

Candace Boyle

(610) 256-1068

candace.boyle@the10company.com

