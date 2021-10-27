Camtek Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Record results: $70.7 million revenue, up 76% YoY; 31% operating margin; Expects fourth quarter revenue of $72-73 million;
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2021.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2021

  • Revenues of $70.7 million, a 76% increase year-over-year;
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 50.9%;
  • GAAP operating income of $20.1 million (28.5% of revenue); non-GAAP operating income of $21.7 million (30.6% of revenue);
  • GAAP net income of $18.5 million or $0.41 per diluted share; non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million or $0.45 per diluted share; and
  • Strong positive operating cash flow of $16.5 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth for the fourth quarter with revenue to be between $72-73 million, implying over 70% revenue growth year-over-year for the full year of 2021.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "I am very pleased with the continued growth in our revenue and profitability, which was due to ongoing strength of demand for our products. Given our solid backlog, the outlook for the fourth quarter and the first half of 2022 remains positive. We expect to end 2021 with a revenue growth of over 70% year-over-year, an unprecedented growth rate of which we are very proud."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Since the beginning of October we have received orders for over $26 million, which gives us confidence in our business momentum."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $70.7 million. This compares to third quarter 2020 revenues of $40.1 million, a growth of 76% year-over-year.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.8 million (50.6% of revenues), up 84% compared to a gross profit of $19.4 million (48.5% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.0 million (50.9% of revenues), up 84% compared to a gross profit of $19.5 million (48.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.1 million (28.5% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $6.3 million (15.8% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.7 million (30.6% of revenues), compared to $7.6 million (19.0% of revenues) in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2021, were $204.9 million compared to $189.3 million as of June 30, 2021. In addition, there were $10.0 in long-term deposits.

During the quarter, Camtek generated $16.5 million in operating cash flow.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end, and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing).

Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS and RF, serving the industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs and foundries.

Camtek's world-class sales and customer support infrastructure is organized around eight subsidiaries based in the US, Europe, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Singapore.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

This press release contains projections or other statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions that are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek's management about Camtek's business, financial condition, results of operations, market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein, only as of the date they are made. Although we believe that the predictions reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material.  We do not assume any obligation to update that information, except as required by law. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, growth prospects, cost assumptions and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, as a result of the effects of general economic conditions; the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' business; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Camtek's expected business in certain countries, particularly China, from which we expect to generate significant portion of our revenues for the coming few quarters, as well as Taiwan and Korea, including the risks of deviations from our expectations regarding timing and size of orders from customers in these countries; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; increased competition in the industry; price reductions; as well as other risks identified in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by Camtek with the SEC.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude share based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)


September 30,

December 31,


2021

2020


U.S. Dollars (In thousands)

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

117,852

105,815

Short-term deposits

87,000

72,000

Trade accounts receivable, net

61,178

41,001

Inventories

56,968

39,736

Other current assets

4,681

3,366

Total current assets

327,679

261,918




Long-term deposits

10,000


Long term inventory

4,832

4,416

Deferred tax asset

-

482

Other assets, net

119

85

Property, plant and equipment, net

22,414

20,398

Intangible assets, net

590

609

Total non-current assets

37,955

25,990

Total assets

365,634

287,908




Liabilities and shareholders' equity



Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

29,784

27,180

Other current liabilities

52,888

30,204

Total current liabilities

82,672

57,384




Long term liabilities



Deferred tax liabilities, net

222

-

Other long-term liabilities

3,507

3,260

Total non-current liabilities

3,729

3,260

Total liabilities

86,401

60,644




Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
September 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020;



45,934,072 issued shares at September 30, 2021 and 45,365,354 at
December 31, 2020;



43,841,696 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 
43,272,978 at December 31, 2020;

172

171

Additional paid-in capital

174,948

170,497

Retained earnings

106,011

58,494


281,131

229,162

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of September 30, 2021 and 
     December 31, 2020)

(1,898)

(1,898)

Total shareholders' equity

279,233

227,264

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

365,634

287,908

Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except share data)




Nine months ended

 September 30,

Three months

ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars








Revenues


195,488

107,240

70,686

40,061

155,859

Cost of revenues


95,724

57,315

34,893

20,636

82,628








Gross profit


99,764

49,925

35,793

19,425

73,231








Research and development costs


16,774

13,952

5,530

5,068

19,575

Selling, general and







 administrative expenses


31,406

21,374

10,118

8,036

31,032

Total Operating expenses


48,180

35,326

15,648

13,104

50,607








Operating income


51,584

14,599

20,145

6,321

22,624








Financial income, net


911

958

349

307

775








Income before taxes


52,495

15,557

20,494

6,628

23,399








Income tax expense


(4,978)

(1,445)

(1,989)

(604)

(1,621)








Net income 


47,517

14,112

18,505

6,024

21,778











Net income per ordinary share:


Nine months ended

 September 30,

Three months

ended September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars








Basic net earnings


1.09

0.36

0.42

0.15

0.55








Diluted net earnings


1.06

0.35

0.41

0.15

0.54








Weighted average number of







  ordinary shares outstanding







  (in thousands):














Basic


43,577

38,957

43,826

39,176

39,383








Diluted


44,627

39,878

44,658

40,066

40,372


Camtek Ltd.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)



Nine Months ended

 September 30,

Three Months ended
September 30,

Year ended

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

2020


U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars







Reported net income attributable to 
     Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

47,517

14,112

18,505

6,024

21,778







Share-based compensation

4,193

3,053

1,512

1,285

4,224

Non-GAAP net income

51,710

17,165

20,017

7,309

26,002







Non–GAAP net income per diluted
share

1.16

0.43

0.45

0.18

0.63

Gross margin on GAAP basis

51.0%

46.1%

50.6%

48.5%

47.0%

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

99,764

49,925

35,793

19,425

73,321

Share-based compensation

474

308

173

120

429

Non- GAAP gross margin

100,238

50,233

35,966

19,545

73,750

Non-GAAP gross profit 

51.3%

46.4%

50.9%

48.8%

47.3%







Reported operating income attributable
to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

51,584

14,599

20,145

6,321

22,624

Share-based compensation

4,193

3,053

1,512

1,285

4,224

Non-GAAP operating income

55,777

17,652

21,657

7,606

26,848

