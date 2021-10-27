Known for high-quality, affordable prescription eyewear, EyeBuyDirect is offering $25,000 to an individual or group making a difference in the eye care community

EyeBuyDirect Announces Inaugural Eye Care Awards Known for high-quality, affordable prescription eyewear, EyeBuyDirect is offering $25,000 to an individual or group making a difference in the eye care community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect, the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, announced today the EyeBuyDirect Eye Care Award, the company's inaugural award in which a recipient will be recognized for the impactful and inspiring work they are doing within the broader eye care community.

The Eye Care Award winner will be determined by the EyeBuyDirect team and will recognize an individual or individuals making a larger cultural or industry-based impact in eye care, whether empowering those who wear glasses, advancing eye care technology, or making other significant contributions to promote general eye health throughout the world. The award carries a $25,000 contribution to help further the winner's work.

"Through our work and our corporate partnerships, we're in the fortunate position to make a positive, lasting impact on a global scale," said Sunny Jiang, CEO at EyeBuyDirect. "We want to celebrate those who are working tirelessly to highlight the importance of eye health and empower individuals to feel confident and proud to wear glasses."

EyeBuyDirect's Eye Care Collective is the company's initiative that empowers its customers to give back to the global community by providing access to quality eyewear. The Eye Care Collective mission, making the world brighter, focuses on four core pillars: Give, empower, protect, and support. Through programs like the Buy 1 Give 1, 5 to SEE and Nature Harmony, the company is dedicated to partnering with socially conscious organizations whose mission is to improve the lives of people and our world.

The recipient of this year's Eye Care Awards and details about the program will be announced next month.

For additional information about EyeBuyDirect, please visit https://www.eyebuydirect.com/eye-care-collective.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

To learn more, please visit us at www.eyebuydirect.com and find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

