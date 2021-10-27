quantilope Launches an Automated Solution to Need-Based Segmentation

HAMBURG, Germany and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global insights technology provider, quantilope, launches automated segmentation - adding a 13th advanced method to its Insights Automation platform. With the release, quantilope provides clients with an automated approach to segmenting their audience for marketing, product development, and innovation. The new method enables brands to automate segmentation research, delivering high-quality insights at a fraction of the time it takes with other vendors.

(PRNewsfoto/quantilope)

quantilope's automated analysis enables companies and brands to undertake the previously costly and time-consuming process of professional need-based segmentation. Like all other advanced methods offered through quantilope's platform, segmentation can be added to a survey with a simple drag + drop approach.

The method uses a MaxDiff to capture consumer responses to need statements, which are then analyzed through a series of automated data processing steps and machine learning algorithms on the backend. Through the power and ease of automation, quantilope's segmentation captures insights at a fraction of the time it takes with other vendors, is intuitive in nature yet sophisticated in results, and provides guaranteed quality without risk of manual errors.

"Our new method is a milestone for marketers: need-based segmentation has never been so fast and easy! quantilope's new automated segmentation provides brands with a differentiated understanding of consumers at the push of a button. Future product ideas, communications, promotions, or any other marketing activities can be easily developed and tested with any specific target group. The results are marketing campaigns, products, and services that literally speak from the heart of consumers," explains Dr. Peter Aschmoneit, CEO and Co-Founder of quantilope.

Key Benefits of quantilope's Automated Segmentation:

100% automated: No manual calculations or analytics needed.





Simple to use, delivering high-quality results: quantilope's automated segmentation is intuitive enough for a researcher of any background to generate strategic findings, grounded in machine learning and statistical algorithms.





Fast results: Results are delivered in a fraction of the time that researchers are used to.

Need-based segmentation is highly valued among research experts, considered the 'gold-standard' approach. It enables brands to align and advance product developments and communications with the relevant needs and motivations of consumers in mind. quantilope's ability to segment on consumer needs, yet still having the power to automatically profile the segments on demographic, behavioral, or psychographic data also makes this an 'all-inclusive' approach to segmentation.

quantilope's automated need-based segmentation ensures that insights are tailored to specific consumer groups to develop successful products or campaigns based on unmet needs. At the same time, automated profiling still allows clients to dig further into their need-based segments to gain a more holistic picture of who these consumers are (such as age, gender, behaviors etc.).

Those interested to learn more can register for quantilope's automated segmentation launch event on November 10th here.

About quantilope: quantilope is an international software company and leading provider of insights automation technology for both quantitative and qualitative research. quantilope's technology automates advanced research methodologies on an end-to-end platform connecting the entire research process from the creation of a project to advanced analyses and reporting. Supported by a team of certified research consultants, quantilope provides insights teams with the expertise & tools to conduct seamless research and unlock robust insights in as little as 1 - 5 days.

Founded in 2014, quantilope is one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany (Tech Fast 50, Deloitte 2020) and ranks among the top 50 most innovative suppliers for insights worldwide (17th place, GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers 2021, Greenbook) and is a 2021 Award Finalist powered by Quirks for Technology Impact. The company employs over 200 people worldwide.

Contact: johanna.azis@quantilope.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE quantilope